Kyle Busch NASCAR split explained by crew chief
NASCAR crew chief Randall Burnett has explained why he will be exiting Kyle Busch's team at the end of the 2025 campaign.
After multiple seasons calling the shots on the No. 8 car at Richard Childress Racing, it was announced earlier this month that Burnett would be departing the team for Trackhouse Racing in 2026.
At Trackhouse, Burnett will become crew chief for rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch as he makes the step up from the Xfinity Series to Cup racing.
Burnett explains Busch crew chief split
Unfortunately for both Burnett and Busch, the end of their time working together has not yielded much success, with the two-time champion failing to win a race and make the playoffs since 2023.
Results have been particularly rough of late, with just one top-10 finish for the No. 8 Chevrolet in the last 10 Cup Series races.
Burnett himself admits that things need to change on Busch's team and explains that a fresh start for both sides was part of the reason for his switch.
“I’m excited about my opportunity over there, and you know, obviously, something’s got to change on this 8 car,” Burnett told NASCAR.com.
“We haven’t been performing the way we needed to. I think everybody needs a fresh start.
"I got a really good opportunity with where I’m going. Obviously, Connor’s a great young talent. I miss working with the younger guys. So, you know, just kind of all worked out.”
Burnett grateful for time with Busch
Despite their lack of wins and playoff success, Burnett believes that working with an experienced driver like Busch has made him a better crew chief overall.
“Really grateful for my time with Kyle," Burnett added. "I think I’m a better crew chief for being with him and learning his process and learning through the things that he goes through.
"Obviously, first ballot Hall of Famer in this deal, and so, you know, to be able to work with him the past couple years has been great, and I’ll be grateful for that opportunity."
