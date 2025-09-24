Michael Jordan 'bugged' for MONTHS before NASCAR champion finally got his wish
2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has admitted he bugged 23XI Racing boss and NBA legend Michael Jordan for months before finally getting his wish.
The Team Penske star came out on top in Sunday's playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, locking himself into the Round of 8 with two races to spare.
Blaney did so with some new racing gear at his disposal, too, with the Team Penske star revealing that Michael Jordan had gifted him some Jordan racing boots that he used for the first time in the Round of 12 opener.
Jordan gifts boots to Blaney
Following his win on Sunday, Blaney spoke to NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick, and during their interview, the Team Penske star's new footwear was on the agenda.
"I had my first pair of Jordans this weekend,” Blaney told Harvick on the NASCAR on FOX YouTube channel.
“I've been bugging Michael Jordan for a pair for probably six months, and finally got them sent to me.
“Wore them for the first time this weekend in practice," Blaney continued. "The soles were a little different, so I had to spend about 10 to 15 laps in practice kind of getting used to the different soles on them.
"Those things are one [win] for one [race], so they have a good track record, and pretty cool to do that, pretty amazing."
Blaney reveals Jordan friendship
Not just everybody gets gifted their own custom Jordan racing boots, and Blaney puts it down to the surprise relationship he has struck with the 23XI boss, despite them technically being rivals.
“I've been really lucky to create a friendship with MJ," Blaney added.
“Just an amazing human being. Someone I admired growing up, and still do to this very day, and pretty nice gesture that he got me a pair of shoes to do that stuff
“They got a good track record so far, so let’s see what else they can do.”
