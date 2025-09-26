Max Verstappen Ferrari test revealed

Change your timezone:

A Ferrari test featuring four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been revealed via social media.

Verstappen raced a Porsche Cayman at the Nordschleife Nurburgring earlier this month in an attempt to gain his A Permit at the track, and now he is testing the Ferrari 296 GT3 for Emil Frey Racing before competing in his first GT3 race for the team on Saturday.

The Dutchman has been attempting to get his licence for quite some time, and conducted some testing in the Ferrari 296 GT3 all the way back in May. He also had to complete a written exam before competing in the GT4 race earlier this month.

Verstappen has also been confirmed to be racing in the iconic 24-hour race at the Nordschleife Nurburgring next year by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, and this weekend's race is part of preparations for that.

Now, ahead of the 57. ADAC Barbarossapreis on Saturday, Verstappen has been pictured testing at the Nurburgring with Emil Frey Racing, as revealed by GPFans journalist Vincent Bruins on X.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

Max Verstappen testing in the Ferrari 296 GT3

Verstappen's GT3 debut

Verstappen is expected to make his official GT3 debut this weekend, but he has already been involved in a lot of testing in the Ferrari 296 GT3.

Back in May, the 27-year-old tested in a GT3 car at the Nordschleife track, where he participated in the test and setup sessions for the NLS, and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

However, the Dutchman competed under the pseudonym of Franz Hermann, attempting to keep his participation at the track under wraps. The reigning F1 champion even had personal security present, and external photographers were banned from the private test.

The Nurburgring 24 hour race takes place between May 14-May 17 next year, meaning it will fall perfectly between the Miami and Canadian grands prix.

Verstappen's passion for racing has been well documented, and the Dutchman owns a racing team - Verstappen.com Racing - and owns Team Redline, a sim racing outfit.

READ MORE: Lando Norris makes feelings clear on IndyCar

Related