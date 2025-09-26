close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Verstappen in Emil Frey Ferrari at the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen Ferrari test revealed

Max Verstappen Ferrari test revealed

Sam Cook
Verstappen in Emil Frey Ferrari at the Nurburgring

A Ferrari test featuring four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been revealed via social media.

Verstappen raced a Porsche Cayman at the Nordschleife Nurburgring earlier this month in an attempt to gain his A Permit at the track, and now he is testing the Ferrari 296 GT3 for Emil Frey Racing before competing in his first GT3 race for the team on Saturday.

The Dutchman has been attempting to get his licence for quite some time, and conducted some testing in the Ferrari 296 GT3 all the way back in May. He also had to complete a written exam before competing in the GT4 race earlier this month.

Verstappen has also been confirmed to be racing in the iconic 24-hour race at the Nordschleife Nurburgring next year by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, and this weekend's race is part of preparations for that.

Now, ahead of the 57. ADAC Barbarossapreis on Saturday, Verstappen has been pictured testing at the Nurburgring with Emil Frey Racing, as revealed by GPFans journalist Vincent Bruins on X.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

Max Verstappen testing in the Ferrari 296 GT3
Max Verstappen testing in the Ferrari 296 GT3

Verstappen's GT3 debut

Verstappen is expected to make his official GT3 debut this weekend, but he has already been involved in a lot of testing in the Ferrari 296 GT3.

Back in May, the 27-year-old tested in a GT3 car at the Nordschleife track, where he participated in the test and setup sessions for the NLS, and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

However, the Dutchman competed under the pseudonym of Franz Hermann, attempting to keep his participation at the track under wraps. The reigning F1 champion even had personal security present, and external photographers were banned from the private test.

The Nurburgring 24 hour race takes place between May 14-May 17 next year, meaning it will fall perfectly between the Miami and Canadian grands prix.

Verstappen's passion for racing has been well documented, and the Dutchman owns a racing team - Verstappen.com Racing - and owns Team Redline, a sim racing outfit.

READ MORE: Lando Norris makes feelings clear on IndyCar

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Nordschleife Ferrari 296 GT3

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton issues Roscoe health update
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton issues Roscoe health update

  • 42 minutes ago
F1 champion shares words of wisdom after DESTROYING Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1

F1 champion shares words of wisdom after DESTROYING Lewis Hamilton

  • 2 hours ago
Joe Gibbs Racing chief warns NASCAR drivers 'playing nice' will harm team's success
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing chief warns NASCAR drivers 'playing nice' will harm team's success

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen Ferrari test revealed
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Ferrari test revealed

  • Today 17:00
NASCAR chief declares Team Penske 'untouchable' in damning Cup Series admission
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR chief declares Team Penske 'untouchable' in damning Cup Series admission

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Cup Series team confirm final race as official statement released
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team confirm final race as official statement released

  • Today 14:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • 20 september
 F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

  • 23 september
 NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

  • 23 september
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

  • 18 september
 Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit

Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit

  • 22 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x