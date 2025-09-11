F1 star savaged by media after Italian Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

Mercedes star George Russell didn't have the best of days at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, and was reminded of it by a reporter after the race.

The British driver started and finished the race in fifth, without the pace to challenge winner Max Verstappen, either McLaren car or the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

He finished over seven seconds behind Leclerc, but five seconds ahead of former team-mate Lewis Hamilton in what must have been a fairly lonely race for the Brit.

Russell had been frustrated during qualifying at his team's decision to give him soft tyres for Q3, despite him having asked for mediums.

But the race pace of the W15 just wasn't strong enough to be challenging the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

After the race, Russell was involved in a bizarre exchange with the media. Russell was asked by a Viaplay reporter for his thoughts on the race, to which he said: "Speechless. Pretty lonely [race]."

The Viaplay reporter then used a play on words in a savage putdown to both Russell and Mercedes, saying: "Speechless and speedless."

Russell took it in good spirit, however, replying: "Yeah, that's a nice one."

Is Russell unhappy at Mercedes?

Russell's seemingly disconnected demeanour following the Italian GP arguably plays into a narrative put forward by Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle during the weekend that the Brit is unhappy at Mercedes.

The 27-year-old has still not been offered a new contract, despite his current deal coming to an end at the end of this season.

Both Russell and Kimi Antonelli are currently not scheduled to be on the grid in 2026, although Toto Wolff has confirmed that the team are preparing new deals for the both of them.

Why it's taken so long must be pretty mystifying for Russell, however, who has achieved a race victory and five further podiums in 2025, and sits up in fourth in the drivers' championship.

Mercedes' disappointing pace during the Italian GP likely wouldn't have helped his mood, either, with it being yet another example of the W15 not working particularly well in hot conditions.

