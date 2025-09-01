F1 2025 Penalty Points: Lewis Hamilton awarded late penalty as champion faces race ban risk
Lewis Hamilton was awarded a late penalty after the Dutch Grand Prix while a F1 champion remains at risk of a race ban.
The 40-year-old was placed under investigation for failing to slow under double yellow flags, and was awarded two penalty points alongside a five-place grid drop for the Italian GP.
While Verstappen remained incident free at Zandvoort, his penalty points tally sits on nine and is three away from a race ban, the closest of any driver.
Kimi Antonelli's total of penalty points also increased to four, after he earnt a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points for his collision with Charles Leclerc.
Williams star Carlos Sainz also has four penalty points following a collision with Liam Lawson, for which he was awarded a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points.
It's not all bad news however, with Nico Hulkenburg's slate wiped clean after his set of two penalty points expired on September 1.
He now joins the ranks of squeaky clean drivers on zero points, which include: Gabriel Bortoleto, Fernando Alonso, Isack Hadjar and Esteban Ocon.
F1 2025 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Nine points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Yuki Tsunoda - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 15, 2025
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Overtaking under a red flag
|2
|June 15, 2026
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|June 29, 2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Failing to slow under double yellow flags
|2
|August 31, 2026
Charles Leclerc - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell
|1
|August 3, 2026
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|2
|August 31, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|August 3, 2026
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|November 2, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
|July 6, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Braking erratically under the safety car
|2
|July 6, 2026
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - No points
Ollie Bearman - Eight points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Colliding with Franco Colapinto
|2
|November 2, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
|July 5, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Failing to comply with a red flag
|4
|July 5, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|August 31, 2026
Alex Albon - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points
Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points
