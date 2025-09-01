F1 2025 Penalty Points: Lewis Hamilton awarded late penalty as champion faces race ban risk

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton was awarded a late penalty after the Dutch Grand Prix while a F1 champion remains at risk of a race ban.

The 40-year-old was placed under investigation for failing to slow under double yellow flags, and was awarded two penalty points alongside a five-place grid drop for the Italian GP.

While Verstappen remained incident free at Zandvoort, his penalty points tally sits on nine and is three away from a race ban, the closest of any driver.

Kimi Antonelli's total of penalty points also increased to four, after he earnt a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points for his collision with Charles Leclerc.

Williams star Carlos Sainz also has four penalty points following a collision with Liam Lawson, for which he was awarded a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points.

It's not all bad news however, with Nico Hulkenburg's slate wiped clean after his set of two penalty points expired on September 1.

He now joins the ranks of squeaky clean drivers on zero points, which include: Gabriel Bortoleto, Fernando Alonso, Isack Hadjar and Esteban Ocon.

F1 2025 Driver Penalty Points

Driver Team Penalty Points Max Verstappen Red Bull 9 Ollie Bearman Haas 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 6 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 4 Carlos Sainz Williams 4 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 4 Jack Doohan Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 3 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 2 Pierre Gasly Alpine 2 Alex Albon Williams 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1 George Russell Mercedes 1 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 0 Esteban Ocon Haas 0 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 0

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Nine points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025 November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025 December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025 June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

Yuki Tsunoda - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 15, 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Overtaking under a red flag 2 June 15, 2026 June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 June 29, 2026

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Failing to slow under double yellow flags 2 August 31, 2026

Charles Leclerc - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell 1 August 3, 2026

Mercedes

George Russell - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car 1 December 1, 2025

Kimi Antonelli - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Max Verstappen 2 June 29, 2026 August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 2 August 31, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 August 3, 2026

Franco Colapinto - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track 1 June 29, 2026

Jack Doohan - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date March 22, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto 2 March 22, 2026 March 23, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track 2 March 23, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Three points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to slow for double yellow flags 3 December 1, 2025

Oscar Piastri - Six points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Liam Lawson 2 November 2, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 December 8, 2025 July 6, 2025 British Grand Prix Braking erratically under the safety car 2 July 6, 2026

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Alex Albon 2 December 1, 2025 May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 1 May 23, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - No points

Ollie Bearman - Eight points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Colliding with Franco Colapinto 2 November 2, 2025 May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Overtaking under red flag conditions 2 May 23, 2026 July 5, 2025 British Grand Prix Failing to comply with a red flag 4 July 5, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas 2 December 1, 2025 April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 1 April 13, 2026 April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg 2 April 13, 2026 May 3, 2025 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso 1 May 3, 2026

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Forcing another driver off track 2 April 13, 2026 August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Causing a collision with Liam Lawson 2 August 31, 2026

Alex Albon - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points

Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points

