Helmut Marko issues verdict on Sergio Perez F1 return
Senior Red Bull figure Helmut Marko has issued his verdict on Sergio Perez's Formula 1 return.
The Mexican driver lost his place on the F1 grid heading into the 2025 season, replaced at Red Bull by Liam Lawson after four seasons as Max Verstappen's teammate.
The popular star has secured a return to the grid for next season, however, with Cadillac having now officially confirmed that he will be one of their two drivers when they enter the sport in 2026.
Perez will partner former Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas at the American outfit.
Helmut Marko on Sergio Perez F1 return
Reacting to the news, Marko revealed that he has spoken to Perez since Cadillac's announcement earlier this week, and shared his thoughts on how the Mexican star might perform next year.
“I spoke to him on the phone and he's motivated," Marko told Kleine Zeitung.
"If he's motivated and the car is right, then he'll definitely be back to the level he was at before.”
Unfortunately for Perez's prospects, no team to enter F1 as a brand new team in the 21st century has won a single race, with the last newbies to stand on the top step of the podium being Stewart, in their third season.
What Perez does offer, though, is plenty of experience, which will no doubt be invaluable for Cadillac as they look to establish themselves in the sport.
