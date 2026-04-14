Legal fight over former F1 track intensifies after $4bn takeover blocked

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An Indian court has dismissed an attempt by Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta to halt a major takeover involving a bankrupt real estate firm whose assets include a former Formula 1 venue.

The Buddh International Circuit hosted the Indian Grand Prix between 2011 and 2013, with Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull Racing winning all three editions before the race was dropped due to a dispute over taxation.

The circuit has now become a focal point in a broader legal battle, as Vedanta challenges a creditors’ decision to hand over the assets of Jaiprakash Associates to a group led by billionaire Gautam Adani.

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These assets include homes, power and cement plants and the former F1 track the Buddh International Circuit track, which is situated at Jaypee Sports City near New Delhi.

Vedanta's and Agarwal's challenge in the Supreme ​Court was declined however, as the judges said ​a lower tribunal was fit to hear the concerns of the ‌group, ⁠and the top court does not need to interfere in the proceedings.

Will F1 return to India?

He said: "I’m very excited because with Jaypee [Group], obviously, the Buddh circuit comes as part of the deal. I’m personally engaged in terms of bringing Formula 1 back to India."

In addition to Adani, the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also announced his intention to return India to the F1 calendar.

He said, rather confidently: "There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. First race will be at Buddh International Circuit."

GPFans understands however, that there will not be an F1 race in India in 2027, despite the sport recognising India as a valuable market.

The organisation and logistics involved with putting on an event at the track at such short notice render it implausible.

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