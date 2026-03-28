F1 Results Today: Mercedes roar back as McLaren suffer yet more technical issues
F1 Results Today: Mercedes roar back as McLaren suffer yet more technical issues
All the times from Japanese Grand Prix practice
Mercedes reminded the F1 grid that they're still 2026's dominant team early on Saturday at the Japanese Grand Prix.
The championship leaders looked eminently catchable on Friday for the first two sessions of practice, before rolling their sleeves up on Saturday to fly nearly a second clear at the top of the field.
Times at the very top of the boards were a touch faster than in FP2 on Friday afternoon at Suzuka, with teams making sure they optimise their single-lap pace for qualifying as well as their long-run speed.
One team who struggled to do that was McLaren – specifically on Lando Norris' car, which didn't come out of the garage until there were 25 minutes left in the session due to a battery issue. That comes off the back of an apparent hydraulic leak keeping the reigning champion from starting FP2 on time the previous day...and of course, after the team's disastrous double-DNS last time out in Shanghai.
Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, was the second fastest non-Mercedes car in the session, a full second behind Kimi Antonelli but barely a tenth off the back of the lead Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
Japanese Grand Prix FP3 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:29.362
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.254s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.867s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.002s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.021s
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.238s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.296s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.548s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.638s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.720s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.732s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.735s
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.926s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.964s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.196s
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.371s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.397s
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.467s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.141s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3.178s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+4.123s
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+4.167s
Japanese Grand Prix FP2 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30.133
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.092s
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.205s
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.516s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.713s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.847s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.308s
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.363s
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.365s
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.376s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.399s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.457s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.475s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.601s
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.626s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.800s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.305s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.482s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+3.463s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3.556s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.818s
|22
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|NO TIME
Japanese Grand Prix FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:31.666
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.026s
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.132s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.199s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.289s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.374s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.791s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.863s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.935s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+0.999s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.093s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.132s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.137s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.234s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.312s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.695s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.717s
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.031s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.555s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.824s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.628s
|22
|Jak Crawford
|Aston Martin
|+4.696s
Is there F1 today?
The Japanese Grand Prix weekend continues on Saturday at Suzuka with qualifying on Saturday, March 28th at 14:00 (local time) and 02:00 (ET).
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