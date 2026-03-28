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Lando Norris, McLaren, Bahrain, 2026

F1 Results Today: Mercedes roar back as McLaren suffer yet more technical issues

Lando Norris, McLaren, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Mercedes roar back as McLaren suffer yet more technical issues

All the times from Japanese Grand Prix practice

Mercedes reminded the F1 grid that they're still 2026's dominant team early on Saturday at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The championship leaders looked eminently catchable on Friday for the first two sessions of practice, before rolling their sleeves up on Saturday to fly nearly a second clear at the top of the field.

Times at the very top of the boards were a touch faster than in FP2 on Friday afternoon at Suzuka, with teams making sure they optimise their single-lap pace for qualifying as well as their long-run speed.

One team who struggled to do that was McLaren – specifically on Lando Norris' car, which didn't come out of the garage until there were 25 minutes left in the session due to a battery issue. That comes off the back of an apparent hydraulic leak keeping the reigning champion from starting FP2 on time the previous day...and of course, after the team's disastrous double-DNS last time out in Shanghai.

Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, was the second fastest non-Mercedes car in the session, a full second behind Kimi Antonelli but barely a tenth off the back of the lead Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Japanese Grand Prix FP3 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:29.362
2George RussellMercedes+0.254s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.867s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.002s
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.021s
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.238s
7Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.296s
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.548s
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.638s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.720s
11Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.732s
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.735s
13Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1.926s
14Esteban OconHaas+1.964s
15Oliver BearmanHaas+2.196s
16Alex AlbonWilliams+2.371s
17Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.397s
18Carlos SainzWilliams+2.467s
19Valtteri BottasCadillac+3.141s
20Sergio PerezCadillac+3.178s
21Lance StrollAston Martin+4.123s
22Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+4.167s

Japanese Grand Prix FP2 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:30.133
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.092s
3George RussellMercedes+0.205s
4Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.516s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.713s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.847s
7Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.308s
8Alex AlbonWilliams+1.363s
9Oliver BearmanHaas+1.365s
10Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.376s
11Esteban OconHaas+1.399s
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.457s
13Carlos SainzWilliams+1.475s
14Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.601s
15Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.626s
16Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.800s
17Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.305s
18Valtteri BottasCadillac+2.482s
19Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+3.463s
20Sergio PerezCadillac+3.556s
21Lance StrollAston Martin+3.818s
22Arvid LindbladRacing BullsNO TIME

Japanese Grand Prix FP1 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:31.666
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.026s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.132s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.199s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.289s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.374s
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.791s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.863s
9Esteban OconHaas+0.935s
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+0.999s
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.093s
12Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.132s
13Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.137s
14Oliver BearmanHaas+1.234s
15Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.312s
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.695s
17Carlos SainzWilliams+1.717s
18Alex AlbonWilliams+2.031s
19Sergio PerezCadillac+2.555s
20Valtteri BottasCadillac+2.824s
21Lance StrollAston Martin+3.628s
22Jak CrawfordAston Martin+4.696s

Is there F1 today?

The Japanese Grand Prix weekend continues on Saturday at Suzuka with qualifying on Saturday, March 28th at 14:00 (local time) and 02:00 (ET).

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