F1 Results Today: Mercedes roar back as McLaren suffer yet more technical issues

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Mercedes reminded the F1 grid that they're still 2026's dominant team early on Saturday at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The championship leaders looked eminently catchable on Friday for the first two sessions of practice, before rolling their sleeves up on Saturday to fly nearly a second clear at the top of the field.

Times at the very top of the boards were a touch faster than in FP2 on Friday afternoon at Suzuka, with teams making sure they optimise their single-lap pace for qualifying as well as their long-run speed.

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One team who struggled to do that was McLaren – specifically on Lando Norris' car, which didn't come out of the garage until there were 25 minutes left in the session due to a battery issue. That comes off the back of an apparent hydraulic leak keeping the reigning champion from starting FP2 on time the previous day...and of course, after the team's disastrous double-DNS last time out in Shanghai.

Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, was the second fastest non-Mercedes car in the session, a full second behind Kimi Antonelli but barely a tenth off the back of the lead Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Japanese Grand Prix FP3 times

Japanese Grand Prix FP2 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:30.133 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.092s 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.205s 4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.516s 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.713s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.847s 7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.308s 8 Alex Albon Williams +1.363s 9 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.365s 10 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.376s 11 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.399s 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.457s 13 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.475s 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.601s 15 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.626s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.800s 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.305s 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.482s 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.463s 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.556s 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.818s 22 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls NO TIME

Japanese Grand Prix FP1 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:31.666 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.026s 3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.132s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.199s 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.289s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.374s 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.791s 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.863s 9 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.935s 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.999s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.093s 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.132s 13 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.137s 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.234s 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.312s 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.695s 17 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.717s 18 Alex Albon Williams +2.031s 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.555s 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.824s 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.628s 22 Jak Crawford Aston Martin +4.696s

Is there F1 today?

The Japanese Grand Prix weekend continues on Saturday at Suzuka with qualifying on Saturday, March 28th at 14:00 (local time) and 02:00 (ET).

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