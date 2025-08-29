F1 Practice: Dutch Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

After a lengthy summer break, Formula 1 action continues once again this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix, kicking off with practice on Friday (August 29) afternoon.

F1 cars and their stars are set to hit Zandvoort Circuit in the Netherlands for three free practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday, with all eyes likely to be on the ongoing title fight between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Following Norris' stellar victory in Hungary last time out, the two McLaren stars head to the Netherlands separated by just nine points in the drivers' standings, with the pair having collected 284 and 274 points, respectively, at this stage.

With 10 rounds of the season to go, either driver has the opportunity to go and make a real statement of intent with a strong performance this weekend.

Elsewhere, home favorite Max Verstappen will be cheered on en masse from the grandstands as ever at Zandvoort, even if his Red Bull car isn't as strong as in previous visits to the circuit.

Verstappen sits third in the drivers' standings but is a staggering 97 points behind Piastri, with his hopes of a fifth consecutive drivers' title all but over barring a dramatic turnaround in the coming months.

With that said, let's get into all of the all-important details that you came here for!

What time is F1 practice today?

F1 action at the Dutch Grand Prix will get underway on Friday, August 29, with FP1 starting at 12:30pm local time (CEST). This means an FP1 start time of 6:30am (ET) in the United States.

Later on Friday, FP2 will then get underway at 4pm (CEST), which means a start time of 10am (ET).

On Saturday, the third and final practice session, FP3, gets underway at 11:30am (CEST) in the Netherlands, meaning a 5:30am (ET) start for those on the East Coast.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

FP1 start times - Friday, August 29

Local Time (CEST): 12:30pm

United States Eastern (ET): 6:30am

United States Central (CT): 5:30am

United States Mountain (MT): 4:30am

United States Pacific (PT): 3:30am



FP2 start times - Friday, August 29

Local Time (CEST): 4pm

United States Eastern (ET): 10am

United States Central (CT): 9am

United States Mountain (MT): 8am

United States Pacific (PT): 7am



FP3 start times - Saturday, August 30

Local Time (CEST): 11:30am

United States Eastern (ET): 5:30am

United States Central (CT): 4:30am

United States Mountain (MT): 3:30am

United States Pacific (PT): 2:30am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix practice action will be shown live on ESPN2, on both Friday and Saturday.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

