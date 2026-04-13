close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Marko over vertrek Lambiase bij Red Bull: 'Groot verlies, hij en Verstappen waren als oud echtpaar'

Here's why GP exit could lead to Max Verstappen retirement

Marko over vertrek Lambiase bij Red Bull: 'Groot verlies, hij en Verstappen waren als oud echtpaar' — Photo: © IMAGO

Here's why GP exit could lead to Max Verstappen retirement

Max Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull is up for debate

Originally written by Sam Cook. This version is a translation.

Max Verstappen could be set to retire from F1, if his previous comments are anything to go by.

Verstappen has already been reported to be 'seriously considering' retirement from the sport due to the wholesale regulation changes that have swept into F1, which he has described as 'not fun'.

And now Verstappen is set to lose a key ally from within his team.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Verstappen's long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is also set to leave his role as head of racing at Red Bull and as Verstappen's engineer, instead taking up a role with McLaren when his contract comes to an end.

Now, an interview with Dutch media from 2021 has resurfaced in which Verstappen talks about his bond with Lambiase, who took the Dutchman under his wing during his first season as a Red Bull driver back in 2016.

Lambiase is expected to stay at Red Bull until around 2028, meaning we could still have two seasons of the Verstappen-Lambiase team radio duo.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retirement from F1

What is Lambiase's new role at McLaren?

Lambiase has been confirmed to be joining McLaren as their chief racing officer, a new role which is designed to take some of the pressure off team principal Andrea Stella.

The Brit will work closely with Stella as McLaren look for a more sustainable management structure.

Red Bull have confirmed that Lambiase will continue in both of his positions with the team until the date comes for him to leave, and there is likely to be a period of gardening leave.

READ MORE: Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Gianpiero Lambiase

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Verstappen's team-mate 'passes out' following mammoth GT3 stint

Verstappen's team-mate 'passes out' following mammoth GT3 stint

  • Yesterday 22:59
Max Verstappen's reaction to Gianpiero Lambiase exit revealed

Max Verstappen's reaction to Gianpiero Lambiase exit revealed

  • April 12, 2026 17:00
Red Bull warned to get Lambiase replacement right

Red Bull warned to get Lambiase replacement right

  • April 11, 2026 17:01
Haas F1 boss reveals 'discussions' over Lewis Hamilton replacement

Haas F1 boss reveals 'discussions' over Lewis Hamilton replacement

  • Yesterday 21:03
McLaren take aim at growing Red Bull departure list after pinching key Verstappen ally

McLaren take aim at growing Red Bull departure list after pinching key Verstappen ally

  • April 10, 2026 23:00
Lewis Hamilton swap won't happen at Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton swap won't happen at Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 17:00

Just in

13-4
Verstappen's team-mate 'passes out' following mammoth GT3 stint
13-4
Haas F1 boss reveals 'discussions' over Lewis Hamilton replacement
13-4
Lewis Hamilton swap won't happen at Miami Grand Prix
12-4
Toto Wolff reveals he temporarily 'fired' Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes
12-4
Lance Stroll GT3 debut: full results and race times
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Verstappen's team-mate 'passes out' following mammoth GT3 stint Racing News

Verstappen's team-mate 'passes out' following mammoth GT3 stint

Yesterday 22:59
Haas F1 boss reveals 'discussions' over Lewis Hamilton replacement F1 News & Gossip

Haas F1 boss reveals 'discussions' over Lewis Hamilton replacement

Yesterday 21:03
Here's why GP exit could lead to Max Verstappen retirement Max Verstappen

Here's why GP exit could lead to Max Verstappen retirement

Yesterday 19:05
Lewis Hamilton swap won't happen at Miami Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton swap won't happen at Miami Grand Prix

Yesterday 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x