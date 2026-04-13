Here's why GP exit could lead to Max Verstappen retirement

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Max Verstappen could be set to retire from F1, if his previous comments are anything to go by.

Verstappen has already been reported to be 'seriously considering' retirement from the sport due to the wholesale regulation changes that have swept into F1, which he has described as 'not fun'.

And now Verstappen is set to lose a key ally from within his team.

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Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Verstappen's long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is also set to leave his role as head of racing at Red Bull and as Verstappen's engineer, instead taking up a role with McLaren when his contract comes to an end.

Now, an interview with Dutch media from 2021 has resurfaced in which Verstappen talks about his bond with Lambiase, who took the Dutchman under his wing during his first season as a Red Bull driver back in 2016.

Lambiase is expected to stay at Red Bull until around 2028, meaning we could still have two seasons of the Verstappen-Lambiase team radio duo.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retirement from F1

What is Lambiase's new role at McLaren?

Lambiase has been confirmed to be joining McLaren as their chief racing officer, a new role which is designed to take some of the pressure off team principal Andrea Stella.

The Brit will work closely with Stella as McLaren look for a more sustainable management structure.

Red Bull have confirmed that Lambiase will continue in both of his positions with the team until the date comes for him to leave, and there is likely to be a period of gardening leave.

READ MORE: Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues

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