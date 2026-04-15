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An edit of a picture of Lewis Hamilton looking surprised

Lewis Hamilton claims he outworks entire F1 grid

An edit of a picture of Lewis Hamilton looking surprised — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton claims he outworks entire F1 grid

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time world champion

Originally written by Sam Cook. This version is a translation.

Lewis Hamilton has made a bold claim about his approach to the sport, suggesting he puts in more effort than anyone else on the current Formula 1 grid.

At 41, the seven-time world champion continues to perform at a high level, sitting fourth in the standings after a strong opening to the 2026 season that has already delivered a podium finish.

The British driver has also spoken positively about the sweeping regulation changes, describing the current era as some of the most enjoyable and competitive racing he has experienced during his F1 career.

Hamilton is in his 20th season as an F1 driver, and is already the most successful driver in F1 history, but is determined to try and win an eighth drivers' championship.

And, speaking after the Japanese Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed his motivation to continue to improve and perform at a high level.

"I was in Tokyo between this race and the last race, I ran, like, 100km. I know that none of the drivers I'm racing against have trained as hard as I have and given it what I have, especially at my age as well.

"I love that, that I still have that drive to push myself. I was at the hotel and several drivers walked in and I finished my runs and I know they're just getting up. The commitment is there more than ever and I dedicate absolutely everything I have now to this challenge and to the target that I have."

How much longer will Hamilton race?

Despite his brutal training regime - which is clearly working following a solid start to the season - there's no doubt that Hamilton isn't getting any younger and may well be thinking about retiring from the sport in the next few years.

He's four years younger than Fernando Alonso but, unlike Alonso, his future at his current team might not be in his own hands.

Hamilton has lost out to a team-mate in the drivers' championship in three of the last four seasons, and his defeat by Charles Leclerc last season was the heaviest team-mate defeat that he's ever experienced (86 points).

If Ferrari feel like they can get a similar level of performance from a younger driver who would be paid a fraction of the reported $60million that Hamilton earns as a base salary, then they may seek to do that.

Oliver Bearman has been rumoured to be in line to replace Hamilton when the time comes, the former Ferrari academy driver who is now performing well for Haas.

Of course, being replaced by Ferrari wouldn't necessarily spell the end of Hamilton's career, and he would likely be determined to prove himself all over again with a new team.

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

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