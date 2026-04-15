Lewis Hamilton opens up on isolation despite F1 success

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how lonely it can get being at the top of a sport

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Lewis Hamilton has spoken candidly about the personal challenges behind his success, admitting that feelings of loneliness have been a part of his journey despite his achievements.

The seven-time world champion has long been open about the mental and emotional pressures he has faced, both on and off the track, often addressing topics that many athletes choose to keep private.

In an interview in 2024, Hamilton revealed he had dealt with depression from a young age, linking it to the intense demands of racing as well as difficult experiences during his school years.

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During his F1 career, while he has experienced major highs in the form of 105 race victories, he has also endured severe lows such as his retirement at the 2007 Chinese Grand Prix.

In his rookie season, Hamilton found himself on the cusp of his first world title, but a mistake in the pit lane forced him to retire and leave China without a single point, later admitting he spent three days in his hotel room after the title deciding error.

Hamilton: It can be lonely at the top

To this, Hamilton honestly replied: "Having success is is not all that it's cracked up to be. It can be lonely at the top, especially when you're the first.

"It's nothing without family and without your team and without people that you rally with. And if you can't share it and be in the moment, then it's kind of all for nothing."

Hamilton's F1 career in stats

Hamilton has the most grand prix victories, pole positions and podiums of any other driver, enjoying a record-breaking career with McLaren and Mercedes, with hopes of more at Ferrari.

Total F1 wins: 105 Grand Prix victories

105 Grand Prix victories Total pole positions: 104 (all‑time F1 record)

104 (all‑time F1 record) Total podiums: 203

203 World titles: 7

Hamilton’s 105 Grand Prix wins are split between McLaren and Mercedes, with his Ferrari chapter still winless.

McLaren: 21 wins (2007–2012)

21 wins (2007–2012) Mercedes: 84 wins (2013–2024)

84 wins (2013–2024) Ferrari: 0 wins so far (from 2025)

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