McLaren boss linked with Ferrari move as Lambiase switch confirmed
McLaren boss linked with Ferrari move as Lambiase switch confirmed
Andrea Stella could be set to return to Ferrari from the McLaren team
Gianpiero Lambiase, widely known as “GP”, is set to depart Red Bull Racing, bringing an end to his long-standing working relationship with Max Verstappen.
He is expected to move into a new position with McLaren, joining the pit wall setup. Reports from Jacky Martens suggest the move comes amid wider intrigue, with team boss Andrea Stella allegedly having ties to a future deal involving a rival outfit.
Lambiase has been a central figure at Red Bull since 2015, acting as Verstappen’s race engineer while also holding the role of head of racing. He is due to remain with the team until the end of 2027 before making the switch, following a period of gardening leave.
'Stella has signed a pre-contract with Ferrari'
Martens explains that McLaren had to act quickly after Stella signed a deal with Ferrari.
“From what I understand, he’s already committed by signing a pre-contract with Ferrari. It’s certainly a bitter pill to swallow. The Italian has a strong history with Ferrari, having worked there as a performance engineer with Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen, and he helped secure several titles,” he noted.
McLaren Extremely Successful Under Stella’s Leadership
“Under his guidance, McLaren reached impressive heights—becoming world champion twice. When you see someone who’s not only proven their success in Formula 1 but is also now working for a rival team, it’s easy to understand why Ferrari would want him back,” Martens added.
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