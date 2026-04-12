Max Verstappen's reaction to Gianpiero Lambiase exit revealed
Max Verstappen's reaction to Gianpiero Lambiase exit revealed
Gianpiero Lambiase has been Max Verstappen's race engineer since 2016
Max Verstappen's reaction to the departure of a key Red Bull F1 figure has been revealed.
Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has been confirmed to be leaving and instead heading to McLaren, although that move will not happen until around 2028.
It has been rumoured that McLaren's capture of the four-time world champion's race engineer could be a statement of their intent to try and sign Verstappen, should he soon become available.
Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull has been called into question in each of the last two seasons, and is now under even more scrutiny due to Red Bull's inability to provide him with a car capable of winning races in 2026.
But, according to the Daily Mail, a key source close to Verstappen has revealed that he was supportive of Lambiase's decision to quit the team, and that there is 'no problem on his side'.
Verstappen and GP to part ways
Verstappen has worked alongside Lambiase ever since he joined the team back in 2016, and the British-Italian national has helped Verstappen to grow from a teenager into an experienced driver.
They have won four world championships working alongside one another, while Lambiase has overseen all of the Dutchman's 71 grand prix victories.
While they have shared a number of fiery radio messages over the years, Verstappen and Lambiase are close friends off-track.
In 2021, Verstappen even said that he would not work with any other engineer other than Lambiase, yet again leading to suggestions that he could be set for a future link up with McLaren.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retirement from F1
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