British broadcaster Sky Sports have shared unseen footage of Lewis Hamilton from the Miami Grand Prix after controversial team orders were delivered by Ferrari.

Ahead of F1's return from the summer break, a new clip has surfaced of Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc after the Miami GP.

During the race, Hamilton did not hold back in sharing his dissatisfaction with the team's indecision over whether to introduce team orders in Leclerc's favour or not.

After a tense back and forth with Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami, Hamilton ended up getting the wrong end of the deal after being instructed not to pass Leclerc.

The Scuderia's driver duo crossed the line P7 (LEC) and P8 (HAM) after swapping their drivers back again, with Hamilton having to fight his Ferrari predecessor to the line for eighth place, sarcastically asking Adami: "Shall I let him past as well?"

Ferrari's tense moments in Miami made the race one to forget for the team, although all appeared well between their drivers afterwards.

Sky have since revealed that after the event, Hamilton approached Leclerc before being weighed, initiating a tap on the back of his team-mate. The Monegasque star reciprocated the action, signalling that there was no bad blood between the pair.

What happened at the Miami GP with Ferrari?

After asking Adami whether Ferrari could give the order for Hamilton to overtake Leclerc on lap 36 of the Miami GP, the 40-year-old was met with a frustrating response of: "I'll come back to you," a phrase not often used on track for good reason.

As Hamilton continued to burn rubber unnecessarily, he criticised their decision to favour Leclerc, saying: "This is not good team work. That's all I'm going to say."

That was not all the seven-time champion had to say, growing increasingly annoyed at the Scuderia, leading to his infamous 'have a tea break while you're at it' comment.

The events of the Miami GP weekend led to criticism of Ferrari's ever-baffling strategy, with the team radio making for awkward listening and only highlighting the huge difference to Hamilton's positive relationship with former Mercedes engineer Peter Bonnington.

