NASCAR Schedule Release: Every Cup, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series race in 2026 confirmed

NASCAR has announced its 2026 racing schedules for the Cup Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck Series.

The Cup Series has naturally taken the headlines, with Naval Base Coronado hosting the first San Diego street race and North Wilkesboro getting a points-paying race for the first time this century, but there's more intrigue under the hood.

Portland, for one, has lost its race in the Xfinity Series (to be called the O'Reilly Auto Parts from 2026), while also losing the Mexico City race in a year where none of the three series leave the US.

Meanwhile, the Truck Series heads to St. Petersburg in Florida on the last weekend in February, to partner up with IndyCar for a pair of races which will both be aired by FOX, the series' first street race.

There is one caveat though, which is that NASCAR has admitted the playoff rounds are not yet final – with the format still subject to change, even though the races themselves are locked in.

With all of that and much more, the full schedules are below.

2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Sunday, Feb. 1: Clash (Bowman Gray Stadium)

Sunday, Feb. 15: Daytona 500

Sunday, Feb. 22: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

Sunday, March 1: Circuit of The Americas (Austin)

Sunday, March 8: Phoenix Raceway

Sunday, March 15: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 22: Darlington Raceway

Sunday, March 29: Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, April 5: OFF WEEK

Sunday, April 12: Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, April 19: Kansas Speedway

Sunday, April 26: Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, May 3: Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 10: Watkins Glen International

Sunday, May 17: All‐Star Race (Dover Motor Speedway)

Sunday, May 24: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 31: Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, June 7: Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, June 14: Pocono Raceway

Sunday, June 21: San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)

Sunday, June 28: Sonoma Raceway

Sunday, July 5: Chicagoland Speedway

Sunday, July 12: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

Sunday, July 19: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Sunday, July 26: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 2: OFF WEEK

Sunday, Aug. 9: Iowa Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 15: Richmond Raceway

Sunday, Aug. 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 29: Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 6: Darlington Raceway*

Sunday, Sept. 13: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway* (St. Louis)

Saturday, Sept. 19: Bristol Motor Speedway*

Sunday, Sept. 27: Kansas Speedway*

Sunday, Oct. 4: Las Vegas Motor Speedway*

Sunday, Oct. 11: Charlotte Roval*

Sunday, Oct. 18: Phoenix Raceway*

Sunday, Oct. 25: Talladega Superspeedway*

Sunday, Nov. 1: Martinsville Speedway*

Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)*



*Playoff races

2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 14: Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 21: EchoPark Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 28: Circuit of the Americas

Saturday, March 7: Phoenix Raceway

Saturday, March 14: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 21: Darlington Raceway

Saturday, March 28: Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, April 4: Rockingham Speedway

Saturday, April 11: Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 18: Kansas Speedway

Saturday, April 25: Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday, May 2: Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday, May 9: Watkins Glen International

Saturday, May 16: Dover Motor Speedway

Saturday, May 23: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Saturday, May 30: Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, June 6: OFF WEEK

Saturday, June 13: Pocono Raceway

Saturday, June 20: Naval Base Coronado (San Diego)

Saturday, June 27: Sonoma Raceway

Saturday, July 4: Chicagoland Speedway

Saturday, July 11: EchoPark Speedway

Saturday, July 18: OFF WEEK

Saturday, July 25: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 1: OFF WEEK

Saturday, Aug. 8: Iowa Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 15: OFF WEEK

Friday, Aug. 28: Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 5: Darlington Raceway

Saturday, Sept. 12: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Friday, Sept. 18: Bristol Motor Speedway*

Saturday, Sept. 26: OFF WEEK

Saturday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas Motor Speedway*

Saturday, Oct. 10: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL*

Saturday, Oct. 17: Phoenix Raceway*

Saturday, Oct. 24: Talladega Superspeedway*

Saturday, Oct. 31: Martinsville Speedway*

Saturday, Nov. 7: NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)*



*Playoff races

2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule

Friday, Feb. 13: Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 21: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

Saturday, Feb. 28: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Friday, Mar. 6: OFF WEEK

Friday, Mar. 13: OFF WEEK

Friday, Mar. 20: Darlington Raceway

Friday, Mar. 27: OFF WEEK

Friday, Apr. 3: Rockingham Speedway

Friday, Apr. 10: Bristol Motor Speedway

Friday, Apr. 17: OFF WEEK

Friday, Apr. 24: OFF WEEK

Friday, May 1: Texas Motor Speedway

Friday, May 8: Watkins Glen International

Friday, May 15: Dover Motor Speedway

Friday, May 22: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Friday, May 29: Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, Jun. 6: Michigan International Speedway

Friday, Jun. 12: OFF WEEK

Friday, Jun. 19: San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)

Friday, Jun. 26: OFF WEEK

Friday, Jul. 3: OFF WEEK

Saturday, Jul. 11: Lime Rock Park

Saturday, Jul. 18: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Friday, Jul. 24: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Friday, Jul. 31: OFF WEEK

Friday, Aug. 7: OFF WEEK

Friday, Aug. 14: Richmond Raceway

Saturday, Aug. 22: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Friday, Aug. 28: OFF WEEK

Friday, Sept. 4: OFF WEEK

Friday, Sept. 11: OFF WEEK

Thursday, Sept. 17: Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 26: Kansas Speedway

Friday, Oct. 2: OFF WEEK

Friday, Oct. 9: Charlotte ROVAL

Friday, Oct. 16: Phoenix Raceway

Friday, Oct. 23: Talladega Superspeedway

Friday, Oct. 30: Martinsville Speedway

Friday, Nov. 6: NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)



