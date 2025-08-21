NASCAR Schedule Release: Every Cup, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series race in 2026 confirmed
NASCAR Schedule Release: Every Cup, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series race in 2026 confirmed
Change your timezone:
NASCAR has announced its 2026 racing schedules for the Cup Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck Series.
The Cup Series has naturally taken the headlines, with Naval Base Coronado hosting the first San Diego street race and North Wilkesboro getting a points-paying race for the first time this century, but there's more intrigue under the hood.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin frustrated with penalty as driver set to miss Daytona race
Portland, for one, has lost its race in the Xfinity Series (to be called the O'Reilly Auto Parts from 2026), while also losing the Mexico City race in a year where none of the three series leave the US.
Meanwhile, the Truck Series heads to St. Petersburg in Florida on the last weekend in February, to partner up with IndyCar for a pair of races which will both be aired by FOX, the series' first street race.
There is one caveat though, which is that NASCAR has admitted the playoff rounds are not yet final – with the format still subject to change, even though the races themselves are locked in.
With all of that and much more, the full schedules are below.
READ MORE: NASCAR announces historic IndyCar crossover race
2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule
Sunday, Feb. 1: Clash (Bowman Gray Stadium)
Sunday, Feb. 15: Daytona 500
Sunday, Feb. 22: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
Sunday, March 1: Circuit of The Americas (Austin)
Sunday, March 8: Phoenix Raceway
Sunday, March 15: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, March 22: Darlington Raceway
Sunday, March 29: Martinsville Speedway
Sunday, April 5: OFF WEEK
Sunday, April 12: Bristol Motor Speedway
Sunday, April 19: Kansas Speedway
Sunday, April 26: Talladega Superspeedway
Sunday, May 3: Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday, May 10: Watkins Glen International
Sunday, May 17: All‐Star Race (Dover Motor Speedway)
Sunday, May 24: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sunday, May 31: Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, June 7: Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, June 14: Pocono Raceway
Sunday, June 21: San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)
Sunday, June 28: Sonoma Raceway
Sunday, July 5: Chicagoland Speedway
Sunday, July 12: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
Sunday, July 19: North Wilkesboro Speedway
Sunday, July 26: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Sunday, Aug. 2: OFF WEEK
Sunday, Aug. 9: Iowa Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 15: Richmond Raceway
Sunday, Aug. 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 29: Daytona International Speedway
Sunday, Sept. 6: Darlington Raceway*
Sunday, Sept. 13: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway* (St. Louis)
Saturday, Sept. 19: Bristol Motor Speedway*
Sunday, Sept. 27: Kansas Speedway*
Sunday, Oct. 4: Las Vegas Motor Speedway*
Sunday, Oct. 11: Charlotte Roval*
Sunday, Oct. 18: Phoenix Raceway*
Sunday, Oct. 25: Talladega Superspeedway*
Sunday, Nov. 1: Martinsville Speedway*
Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)*
*Playoff races
2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 14: Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, Feb. 21: EchoPark Speedway
Saturday, Feb. 28: Circuit of the Americas
Saturday, March 7: Phoenix Raceway
Saturday, March 14: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Saturday, March 21: Darlington Raceway
Saturday, March 28: Martinsville Speedway
Saturday, April 4: Rockingham Speedway
Saturday, April 11: Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday, April 18: Kansas Speedway
Saturday, April 25: Talladega Superspeedway
Saturday, May 2: Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday, May 9: Watkins Glen International
Saturday, May 16: Dover Motor Speedway
Saturday, May 23: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Saturday, May 30: Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, June 6: OFF WEEK
Saturday, June 13: Pocono Raceway
Saturday, June 20: Naval Base Coronado (San Diego)
Saturday, June 27: Sonoma Raceway
Saturday, July 4: Chicagoland Speedway
Saturday, July 11: EchoPark Speedway
Saturday, July 18: OFF WEEK
Saturday, July 25: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 1: OFF WEEK
Saturday, Aug. 8: Iowa Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 15: OFF WEEK
Friday, Aug. 28: Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 5: Darlington Raceway
Saturday, Sept. 12: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Friday, Sept. 18: Bristol Motor Speedway*
Saturday, Sept. 26: OFF WEEK
Saturday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas Motor Speedway*
Saturday, Oct. 10: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL*
Saturday, Oct. 17: Phoenix Raceway*
Saturday, Oct. 24: Talladega Superspeedway*
Saturday, Oct. 31: Martinsville Speedway*
Saturday, Nov. 7: NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)*
*Playoff races
2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule
Friday, Feb. 13: Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, Feb. 21: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
Saturday, Feb. 28: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Friday, Mar. 6: OFF WEEK
Friday, Mar. 13: OFF WEEK
Friday, Mar. 20: Darlington Raceway
Friday, Mar. 27: OFF WEEK
Friday, Apr. 3: Rockingham Speedway
Friday, Apr. 10: Bristol Motor Speedway
Friday, Apr. 17: OFF WEEK
Friday, Apr. 24: OFF WEEK
Friday, May 1: Texas Motor Speedway
Friday, May 8: Watkins Glen International
Friday, May 15: Dover Motor Speedway
Friday, May 22: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Friday, May 29: Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, Jun. 6: Michigan International Speedway
Friday, Jun. 12: OFF WEEK
Friday, Jun. 19: San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)
Friday, Jun. 26: OFF WEEK
Friday, Jul. 3: OFF WEEK
Saturday, Jul. 11: Lime Rock Park
Saturday, Jul. 18: North Wilkesboro Speedway
Friday, Jul. 24: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
Friday, Jul. 31: OFF WEEK
Friday, Aug. 7: OFF WEEK
Friday, Aug. 14: Richmond Raceway
Saturday, Aug. 22: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Friday, Aug. 28: OFF WEEK
Friday, Sept. 4: OFF WEEK
Friday, Sept. 11: OFF WEEK
Thursday, Sept. 17: Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 26: Kansas Speedway
Friday, Oct. 2: OFF WEEK
Friday, Oct. 9: Charlotte ROVAL
Friday, Oct. 16: Phoenix Raceway
Friday, Oct. 23: Talladega Superspeedway
Friday, Oct. 30: Martinsville Speedway
Friday, Nov. 6: NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)
READ MORE: Denny Hamlin reveals NASCAR schedule secret as 2026 calendar leaks
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Schedule Release: Every Cup, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series race in 2026 confirmed
- 51 minutes ago
NASCAR announces historic IndyCar crossover race
- 1 hour ago
Racing star gets SIX-MONTH suspension after intentional wreck
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR gets SNOW RACE warning after huge change confirmed
- 3 hours ago
Kyle Larson could MISS first race in over a decade
- Yesterday 23:00
Billionaire F1 boss reveals unusual diet
- Yesterday 21:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch issues $50million retirement warning
- 1 august