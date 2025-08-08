Mercedes boss makes huge claim about Lewis Hamilton's final season with the team

Change your timezone:

Toto Wolff has opened up on the battle between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the former's final season at Mercedes.

Hamilton left the team, with whom he won six of his record-equaling seven world championships, at the end of last year to join Ferrari instead.

The 40-year-old has yet to finish on the podium on any of his 14 outings to date, with his bid for an eighth drivers' championship already over for another year.

While his results and performances have come as a huge shock, Hamilton has looked a shadow of his former self in recent years.

Last year he was consistently outperformed by team-mate Russell, particularly in qualifying, with Wolff acknowledging the 27-year-old's significant improvement in a 'mid-season report' to fans on the team's official YouTube channel.

He said: “When I look at George, the development he's made since he joined Formula 1 from the fast kiddo in Williams and then being drafted into Mercedes, clearly with the greatest of all greats, with Lewis Hamilton.

“And you've seen already last year he started to be so strong on pure pace - in terms of the results, the stronger driver."

Russell steps up following Hamilton exit

Russell has kicked on in Hamilton's absence, enjoying arguably his best season in the sport as the team's lead driver.

He currently occupies fourth spot in the world drivers' championship, 63 points clear of Hamilton, with 10 races remaining.

Wolff continued: "And now with Lewis having gone to Ferrari he's taken the senior driver slot, and it completely came naturally and he delivers. He delivers, even when the car is not on the level, he outperforms the car, you can always count on George.

"And beyond the driving, obviously he's also great with our partners and does a lot of activities that help us to build his brand and build our brand. So we couldn't wish for a better No. 1 driver.”

Despite continually singing the Brit's praises, Wolff has yet to tie Russell down to a new deal with the team, with his contract - and that of rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli - set to expire at the end of the year.

