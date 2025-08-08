Mercedes boss makes huge claim about Lewis Hamilton's final season with the team
Mercedes boss makes huge claim about Lewis Hamilton's final season with the team
Change your timezone:
Toto Wolff has opened up on the battle between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the former's final season at Mercedes.
Hamilton left the team, with whom he won six of his record-equaling seven world championships, at the end of last year to join Ferrari instead.
The 40-year-old has yet to finish on the podium on any of his 14 outings to date, with his bid for an eighth drivers' championship already over for another year.
While his results and performances have come as a huge shock, Hamilton has looked a shadow of his former self in recent years.
Last year he was consistently outperformed by team-mate Russell, particularly in qualifying, with Wolff acknowledging the 27-year-old's significant improvement in a 'mid-season report' to fans on the team's official YouTube channel.
He said: “When I look at George, the development he's made since he joined Formula 1 from the fast kiddo in Williams and then being drafted into Mercedes, clearly with the greatest of all greats, with Lewis Hamilton.
“And you've seen already last year he started to be so strong on pure pace - in terms of the results, the stronger driver."
F1 RESULTS: Hamilton's Ferrari woes continue as McLaren stars in dramatic late battle
Russell steps up following Hamilton exit
Russell has kicked on in Hamilton's absence, enjoying arguably his best season in the sport as the team's lead driver.
He currently occupies fourth spot in the world drivers' championship, 63 points clear of Hamilton, with 10 races remaining.
Wolff continued: "And now with Lewis having gone to Ferrari he's taken the senior driver slot, and it completely came naturally and he delivers. He delivers, even when the car is not on the level, he outperforms the car, you can always count on George.
"And beyond the driving, obviously he's also great with our partners and does a lot of activities that help us to build his brand and build our brand. So we couldn't wish for a better No. 1 driver.”
Despite continually singing the Brit's praises, Wolff has yet to tie Russell down to a new deal with the team, with his contract - and that of rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli - set to expire at the end of the year.
READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase
Related
Latest News
Mercedes boss makes huge claim about Lewis Hamilton's final season with the team
- 11 minutes ago
NASCAR star claims Cup Series rival has stolen his nickname
- 1 hour ago
McLaren boss opens up on intra-team F1 title battle
- 2 hours ago
Kyle Busch reveals childhood memory with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt
- Today 15:00
NASCAR Cup Series star pitches WILD test to make cars WAY faster
- Today 14:00
NASCAR star hit with big penalty ahead of Watkins Glen race
- Today 13:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july