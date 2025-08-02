F1 Results Today: Title rivals do battle before crucial qualifying session

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri teed up a seismic showdown at the final race before F1's summer break.

A quiet final practice session was rocked when the pair took to the track for their qualifying simulation runs, with only one other driver getting within three quarters of a second of their times.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton appeared to have the second best car on the track for the hour of running, with the former the only driver able to get within half a second of the papaya pair, almost a second faster than the struggling Max Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar provided the only real moment of on-track drama, losing the back end of his car to spin at the last corner, although he was able to get the car stopped comfortably rather than bouncing over the gravel and into the loving embrace of the tyre barriers.

F1 FP3 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:14.916 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.032 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.399 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.768 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.829 6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.878 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.912 8 George Russell Mercedes +0.924 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.062 10 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.109 11 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.211 12 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.246 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.331 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.455 15 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.526 16 Alex Albon Williams +1.614 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.615 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.654 19 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.962 20 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +2.040

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

The action will resume later today (Saturday, August 2) for qualifying.

