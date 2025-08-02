F1 Results Today: Title rivals do battle before crucial qualifying session
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri teed up a seismic showdown at the final race before F1's summer break.
A quiet final practice session was rocked when the pair took to the track for their qualifying simulation runs, with only one other driver getting within three quarters of a second of their times.
The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton appeared to have the second best car on the track for the hour of running, with the former the only driver able to get within half a second of the papaya pair, almost a second faster than the struggling Max Verstappen.
Isack Hadjar provided the only real moment of on-track drama, losing the back end of his car to spin at the last corner, although he was able to get the car stopped comfortably rather than bouncing over the gravel and into the loving embrace of the tyre barriers.
F1 FP3 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:14.916
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.032
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.399
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.768
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.829
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.878
|7
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.912
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.924
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.062
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.109
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.211
|12
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.246
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.331
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.455
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.526
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.614
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.615
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.654
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.962
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+2.040
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
The action will resume later today (Saturday, August 2) for qualifying.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton issues frank response as F1 legend quizzed on Christian Horner axe
