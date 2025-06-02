Lewis Hamilton SPEECHLESS in 'terrible' Ferrari verdict
Lewis Hamilton was left speechless after the Spanish Grand Prix, where he delivered a 'terrible' Ferrari verdict.
While the champion managed to out-qualify team-mate Charles Leclerc in Barcelona, it wasn't long before Ferrari implemented team orders and ordered Hamilton to let Leclerc through.
The Monegasque driver then went on to put himself among the top three cars in Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, eventually getting himself up onto the podium after a late safety car.
Hamilton, meanwhile, crossed the line in seventh after being overtaken by the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg towards the end of the race, and was only promoted to sixth due to a penalty for Max Verstappen.
After the race, he reflected on the day to Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes and said: "Just not a great day. Strategy was good. Team did a great job. Just that's it."
Brookes, who had already had to deal with a rather frustrated and fiery Verstappen in the media pen, then pushed Hamilton on why he was so downbeat.
"I've had a really bad day and have nothing to say," he said. "It was a difficult day, there's nothing else to add to it.
"It was terrible, there's no point explaining it. It's not your fault. I just don't know what to say."
It was then put to Hamilton that Ferrari could find some answers for their lack of pace in the coming weeks, to which the seven-time champion responded: "I'm sure they won't, it’s probably just me."
Hamilton unable to fight with Ferrari
Following a dismal start to his career with Ferrari, Hamilton put in a brilliant performance at the Imola Grand Prix to achieve his best grand prix finish of the season, coming home in fourth having started the race down in 11th.
However, in the past two weeks, more negative outcomes have been reached, finishing over 50 seconds behind team-mate Leclerc in Monaco as he laboured to a fifth-place finish, before the disappointment of Barcelona.
It means that Hamilton is rooted to sixth in the drivers' championship, 23 points ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli in seventh, but also 23 points behind Leclerc.
The seven-time champion was hired by Ferrari to try and boost them on to win their first world championship of any kind since 2008, but his performances so far with the Maranello outfit will not have given the team much hope that he can find his previous form.
