F1 fans excited over Daniel Ricciardo 'return' hint

Formula 1 fans have worked themselves into a frenzy over what appears to be a sighting of popular driver Daniel Ricciardo in a promotional video.

The video in question was posted in the buildup to this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, alongside the announcement that PepsiCo will join the sport as a sponsor.

But the details of that deal quickly became of secondary importance to many F1 followers, who were far more interested in discussing the potential sighting of Ricciardo donning his race helmet once again.

In response to the original video posted on X, one wrote: "It can't be him...right?"

While another said: "Looks like the Honey Badger!!", in reference to the 35-year-old's nickname.

Most observers noted the facial features of the mystery driver, pointing out that Ricciardo's distinctive nose gave the secret away.

"You ever seen a driver with that nose before?," asked one? "It’s definitely who you think it is."

Could Ricciardo be set for Cadillac seat?

Ricciardo was replaced by Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls midway through last season after a largely underwhelming stint with the team.

Having been unable to secure a seat for the 2025 campaign, many believed Ricciardo's time in F1 was all over, with the man himself previously stating he was 'done' with the sport.

But speculation over his future has refused to go away, and he has been strongly linked as an option for US outfit, Cadillac, who will make their debut on the grid next season.

He is one of a number of options under consideration, with Sergio Perez and Mick Schumacher also widely believed to be in the frame.

Ricciardo has certainly enjoyed his time away from the limelight, putting more focus into promoting his fashion brand, Enchante, as well as featuring in adverts for his own wine collection, DR3.

