FIA announce penalty verdicts after Monaco Grand Prix

The FIA confirmed two penalty verdicts post-race at Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

After a thrilling qualifying session around the streets of Monte Carlo on Saturday, Sunday's race proved a much duller affair, with the introduction of a new mandatory tire rule leading to some questionable tactics being deployed.

There were some intense moments, however, one of which came early on in the race when Pierre Gasly slammed into the back of Yuki Tsunoda coming out of the tunnel.

The incident put Gasly out of the race with huge damage, with both drivers summoned to see the stewards post-race.

In the end, the FIA confirmed that the stewards had handed Gasly an official reprimand, with the Alpine driver avoiding a more severe sporting penalty despite the stewards suggesting he was 'wholly or predominantly' to blame for the incident.

FIA announce Ollie Bearman penalty decision

The stewards also had to deal with an incident relating to Haas' Ollie Bearman post-race at Monaco, with the British star and his team summoned over an alleged breach of Article 34.14 c) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

This was related to an unsafe release from the garage pre-race, with Bearman having been sent out on his reconnaissance lap with a cooling fan still attached to his car.

A member of the Haas team had to run down the pit lane to remove the fan, with the FIA confirming that the stewards treated the issue as if it had happened in free practice due to the fact that it happened pre-race.

As a result, Haas were fined 5,000 Euros, with Bearman himself avoiding any sort of penalty.

Sunday's Monaco GP was won by McLaren's Lando Norris, with Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri rounding out the podium in the principality in that order.

