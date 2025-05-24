NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson denied Coca Cola 600 pole ahead of historic 'double' attempt
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson denied Coca Cola 600 pole ahead of historic 'double' attempt
NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been denied Coca Cola 600 pole after Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe produced an impressive lap at Charlotte on Saturday evening.
Heading into the final five drivers in the session, William Byron held top spot after setting a lap time of 29.566 seconds in his No. 24 Chevrolet. However, Chase Briscoe soon snatched it away, producing a 29.532 in his No. 19 Toyota.
Following Briscoe's lap, there were only a few drivers to come, but some strong names in the pack, including Kyle Larson. Ultimately, Larson was the driver to come closest to matching Briscoe's time, but fell agonizingly short by just 0.020 seconds in his No. 5 Chevrolet.
Larson has at least guaranteed himself a starting spot on the front row for the race, which he is set to compete in just hours after running in the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he attempts the historic 'double'.
Elsewhere at Charlotte, Byron eventually finished third, with Chris Buescher and AJ Allmendinger rounding out the top five.
With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order from the session.
READ MORE: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole for the Coca Cola 600?
After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway, here is the starting lineup for the 2025 Coca Cola 600.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Lap Time / Gap
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|29.532
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.020
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.034
|4
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.128
|5
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.152
|6
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.193
|7
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.215
|8
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.277
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.282
|10
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.283
|11
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.315
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.318
|13
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.334
|14
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.339
|15
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.365
|16
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.384
|17
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.394
|18
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|+0.456
|19
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.456
|20
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.498
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.497
|22
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.505
|23
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.507
|24
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+0.511
|25
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.531
|26
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+0.552
|27
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.568
|28
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.582
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|+0.615
|30
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.629
|31
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.690
|32
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.745
|33
|Connor Zilisch
|87
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.772
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.782
|35
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.782
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|+1.151
|37
|Derek Kraus
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|+1.859
|38
|Josh Bilicki
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|+2.729
|39
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+6.612
|40
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|No Time
READ MORE: NASCAR insider shares Austin Cindric Team Penske exit verdict
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson denied Coca Cola 600 pole ahead of historic 'double' attempt
- 13 minutes ago
Young F1 driver takes aim at Lewis Hamilton in radio message
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash
- Today 17:30
Ferrari race to fix Lewis Hamilton car after practice wreck
- Today 16:00
NASCAR insider shares Austin Cindric Team Penske exit verdict
- Today 15:00
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 14:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul