NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson denied Coca Cola 600 pole ahead of historic 'double' attempt

NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been denied Coca Cola 600 pole after Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe produced an impressive lap at Charlotte on Saturday evening.

Heading into the final five drivers in the session, William Byron held top spot after setting a lap time of 29.566 seconds in his No. 24 Chevrolet. However, Chase Briscoe soon snatched it away, producing a 29.532 in his No. 19 Toyota.

Following Briscoe's lap, there were only a few drivers to come, but some strong names in the pack, including Kyle Larson. Ultimately, Larson was the driver to come closest to matching Briscoe's time, but fell agonizingly short by just 0.020 seconds in his No. 5 Chevrolet.

Larson has at least guaranteed himself a starting spot on the front row for the race, which he is set to compete in just hours after running in the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he attempts the historic 'double'.

Elsewhere at Charlotte, Byron eventually finished third, with Chris Buescher and AJ Allmendinger rounding out the top five.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order from the session.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole for the Coca Cola 600?

After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway, here is the starting lineup for the 2025 Coca Cola 600.

Pos Driver Car No. Team Lap Time / Gap
1Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota29.532
2Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.020
3William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.034
4Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford+0.128
5AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.152
6John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.193
7Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.215
8Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.277
9Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.282
10Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.283
11Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet+0.315
12Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota+0.318
13Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.334
14Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford+0.339
15Michael McDowell34Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.365
16Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford+0.384
17Jimmie Johnson84Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.394
18Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford+0.456
19Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.456
20Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.498
21Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford+0.497
22Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.505
23Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.507
24Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.511
25Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.531
26Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.552
27Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.568
28Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford+0.582
29Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford+0.615
30Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.629
31Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota+0.690
32Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota+0.745
33Connor Zilisch87Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.772
34Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.782
35Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford+0.782
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford+1.151
37Derek Kraus44NY Racing Team Chevrolet+1.859
38Josh Bilicki66Garage 66 Ford+2.729
39Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+6.612
40Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing ChevroletNo Time

READ MORE: NASCAR insider shares Austin Cindric Team Penske exit verdict

