NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend with the Coca-Cola 600.
This weekend's race marks the 126th Cup Series race hosted at Charlotte's oval configuration, with the 1.5 mile circuit a stark contrast to last weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. .
The race comes after a dramatic All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro which saw Christopher Bell take the million dollar prize after sliding Joey Logano up the track.
Interestingly, Bell was also the race winner of the Coca-Cola last year, his first win of the Memorial Day Weekend staple.
A win at the last points-paying race at Kansas finally took Larson to the top of the regular season drivers' standings, overtaking Daytona 500 winner William Byron and extending into a 35-point lead.
With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.
NASCAR Cup Series: Charlotte start times and schedule
The 400-lap race starts on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 6 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.
|Date
|Session
|New York, New York (ET)
|Chicago, Illinois (CT)
|Denver, Colorado (MT)
|Los Angeles, California (PT)
|Saturday, May 24
|Practice
|1:30 PM
|12:30 PM
|11:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Saturday, May 24
|Qualifying
|2:40 PM
|1:40 PM
|12:40 PM
|11:40 AM
|Sunday, May 25
|Race
|6:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
NASCAR Cup Series: Charlotte TV schedule
In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is exclusive to Amazon Prime.
Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video, as will the race, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|Prime Video
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
NASCAR Cup Series: Charlotte entry list
Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
|Entry No.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|2
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|5
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|7
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|8
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|13
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|14
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|18
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|20
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|22
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|23
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|24
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|26
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|27
|TBA
|#44
|NY Racing Team
|28
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|HYAK Motorsports
|30
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|31
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|32
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|33
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|#66
|Carl Long
|35
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|#84
|Legacy Motor Club
|38
|Connor Zilisch
|#87
|Trackhouse Racing
|39
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|40
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
How many laps is the NASCAR Charlotte race?
The NASCAR Charlotte race requires 400 laps to complete.
What date is the NASCAR Charlotte race?
Sunday, May 25th, 2025
What time is the NASCAR Charlotte race?
The race will be at 6:00 PM ET.
What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Charlotte race on?
Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Where is the NASCAR Charlotte race located?
The NASCAR Charlotte race will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Caroline.
How many miles is the NASCAR Charlotte race?
The NASCAR Charlotte race is 600 miles, equating to 965.6 kilometers.
When was the Coca-Cola 600 first run?
The Coca-Cola 600 was first run in 1960.
Which driver has the most wins at Charlotte?
Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Charlotte victories (outside of All-Star Races) with eight wins to his name.
