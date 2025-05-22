close global

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend with the Coca-Cola 600.

This weekend's race marks the 126th Cup Series race hosted at Charlotte's oval configuration, with the 1.5 mile circuit a stark contrast to last weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. .

The race comes after a dramatic All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro which saw Christopher Bell take the million dollar prize after sliding Joey Logano up the track.

Interestingly, Bell was also the race winner of the Coca-Cola last year, his first win of the Memorial Day Weekend staple.

A win at the last points-paying race at Kansas finally took Larson to the top of the regular season drivers' standings, overtaking Daytona 500 winner William Byron and extending into a 35-point lead.

With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.

NASCAR Cup Series: Charlotte start times and schedule

The 400-lap race starts on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 6 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT)
Saturday, May 24 Practice 1:30 PM 12:30 PM 11:30 AM 10:30 AM
Saturday, May 24 Qualifying 2:40 PM 1:40 PM 12:40 PM 11:40 AM
Sunday, May 25 Race 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM

NASCAR Cup Series: Charlotte TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is exclusive to Amazon Prime.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video, as will the race, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States Prime Video
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Cup Series: Charlotte entry list

Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Entry No. Driver Car No. Team
1Ross Chastain#1Trackhouse Racing
2Austin Cindric#2Team Penske
3Austin Dillon#3Richard Childress Racing
4Noah Gragson#4Front Row Motorsports
5Kyle Larson#5Hendrick Motorsports
6Brad Keselowski#6RFK Racing
7Justin Haley#7Spire Motorsports
8Kyle Busch#8Richard Childress Racing
9Chase Elliott#9Hendrick Motorsports
10Ty Dillon#10Kaulig Racing
11Denny Hamlin#11Joe Gibbs Racing
12Ryan Blaney#12Team Penske
13AJ Allmendinger#16Kaulig Racing
14Chris Buescher#17RFK Racing
15Chase Briscoe#19Joe Gibbs Racing
16Christopher Bell#20Joe Gibbs Racing
17Josh Berry#21Wood Brothers Racing
18Joey Logano#22Team Penske
19Bubba Wallace#2323XI Racing
20William Byron#24Hendrick Motorsports
21Todd Gilliland#34Front Row Motorsports
22Riley Herbst#3523XI Racing
23Zane Smith#38Front Row Motorsports
24Cole Custer#41Haas Factory Team
25John Hunter Nemechek#42Legacy Motor Club
26Erik Jones#43Legacy Motor Club
27TBA#44NY Racing Team
28Tyler Reddick#4523XI Racing
29Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#47HYAK Motorsports
30Alex Bowman#48Hendrick Motorsports
31Cody Ware#51Rick Ware Racing
32Ty Gibbs#54Joe Gibbs Racing
33Ryan Preece#60RFK Racing
34Josh Bilicki#66Carl Long
35Michael McDowell#71Spire Motorsports
36Carson Hocevar#77Spire Motorsports
37Jimmie Johnson#84Legacy Motor Club
38Connor Zilisch#87Trackhouse Racing
39Shane Van Gisbergen#88Trackhouse Racing
40Daniel Suárez#99Trackhouse Racing

How many laps is the NASCAR Charlotte race?

The NASCAR Charlotte race requires 400 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Charlotte race?

Sunday, May 25th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Charlotte race?

The race will be at 6:00 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Charlotte race on?

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Charlotte race located?

The NASCAR Charlotte race will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Caroline.

How many miles is the NASCAR Charlotte race?

The NASCAR Charlotte race is 600 miles, equating to 965.6 kilometers.

When was the Coca-Cola 600 first run?

The Coca-Cola 600 was first run in 1960.

Which driver has the most wins at Charlotte?

Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Charlotte victories (outside of All-Star Races) with eight wins to his name.

x