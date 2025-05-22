NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend with the Coca-Cola 600.

This weekend's race marks the 126th Cup Series race hosted at Charlotte's oval configuration, with the 1.5 mile circuit a stark contrast to last weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. .

The race comes after a dramatic All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro which saw Christopher Bell take the million dollar prize after sliding Joey Logano up the track.

Interestingly, Bell was also the race winner of the Coca-Cola last year, his first win of the Memorial Day Weekend staple.

A win at the last points-paying race at Kansas finally took Larson to the top of the regular season drivers' standings, overtaking Daytona 500 winner William Byron and extending into a 35-point lead.

With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.

NASCAR Cup Series: Charlotte start times and schedule

The 400-lap race starts on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 6 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT) Saturday, May 24 Practice 1:30 PM 12:30 PM 11:30 AM 10:30 AM Saturday, May 24 Qualifying 2:40 PM 1:40 PM 12:40 PM 11:40 AM Sunday, May 25 Race 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM

NASCAR Cup Series: Charlotte TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is exclusive to Amazon Prime.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video, as will the race, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Prime Video United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Cup Series: Charlotte entry list

Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Entry No. Driver Car No. Team 1 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing 2 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske 3 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing 4 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports 5 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing 7 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports 8 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing 9 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports 10 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing 11 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske 13 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing 14 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing 15 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing 18 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske 19 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing 20 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports 21 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports 22 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing 23 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports 24 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team 25 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club 26 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club 27 TBA #44 NY Racing Team 28 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 HYAK Motorsports 30 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports 31 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing 32 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing 33 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing 34 Josh Bilicki #66 Carl Long 35 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports 36 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports 37 Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club 38 Connor Zilisch #87 Trackhouse Racing 39 Shane Van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing 40 Daniel Suárez #99 Trackhouse Racing

How many laps is the NASCAR Charlotte race?

The NASCAR Charlotte race requires 400 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Charlotte race?

Sunday, May 25th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Charlotte race?

The race will be at 6:00 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Charlotte race on?

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Charlotte race located?

The NASCAR Charlotte race will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Caroline.

How many miles is the NASCAR Charlotte race?

The NASCAR Charlotte race is 600 miles, equating to 965.6 kilometers.

When was the Coca-Cola 600 first run?

The Coca-Cola 600 was first run in 1960.

Which driver has the most wins at Charlotte?

Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Charlotte victories (outside of All-Star Races) with eight wins to his name.

