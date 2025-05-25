Team Penske NASCAR champion drops hint over future Indy 500 run

Team Penske star and 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has hinted that he could one day run at the Indianapolis 500.

The 109th edition of the Indy 500 is set to take place on Sunday, and there is huge NASCAR interest, with Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson set to compete.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson denied Coca Cola 600 pole ahead of historic 'double' attempt

Larson is attempting 'The Double', which will see him run in the Indy 500 and then return to the Cup Series for the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway the very same day. Weather scuppered Larson's effort last year, but he can join a very short list of drivers to accomplish the feat if his attempt is successful this weekend.

"It’s the biggest day in racing," Blaney told FOX News, looking ahead to Sunday.

"You got Monaco [Grand Prix] early, then you got Indy, and then we end it with the 600. I get up and watch Monaco in the morning, I cheer on the Penske guys for the 500, and then I get ready to go race."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch 2026 update revealed as Michael Jordan's 23XI get huge driver boost

Will Ryan Blaney ever run at the Indy 500?

Blaney continued: "I think it’s a great feat. It was neat to watch him [Larson] do it last year. Last year didn’t really go his way with rain and stuff like that, it was kind of a crapshoot. Hopefully, it goes a little smoother for him this year just being able to do it all."

With Blaney being a Team Penske driver, were he ever to run at the Indy 500, he would likely have a very competitive car. And, the former NASCAR champ says it is something that he thinks about a lot.

"It’s something I’ve always considered," Blaney said on running at the Indy 500.

"You never know, maybe down the road if I get a chance.

"I’m with a great team that has a chance to do it, but we’ll see.

"You never know, we’ll figure it out."

READ MORE: NASCAR insider reveals Austin Cindric Team Penske exit verdict

Related