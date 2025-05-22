FIA confirm outcome of F1 car inspection at Monaco Grand Prix

The FIA have revealed the results of a car inspection ahead of Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix.

Alex Albon's car was run through the standard suite of tests ahead of the race, after finishing fifth last weekend at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Whilst his Williams' team's cars were still in Imola however, Albon’s Williams was chosen for a standard inspection where components were checked for their legality.

These included: the all front and rear inboard suspension components, the front and rear dampers as well as all attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units.

The FIA have confirmed the outcome of this inspection on the Thursday ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, and found that all components were in conformance with the technical regulations.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Monte Carlo

Albon’s Williams passes inspection ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Following seven rounds of the 2025 championship, Williams sit fifth in the constructors’ standings with the 51 points collected by Albon and Carlos Saiz so far.

To put this into perspective, Williams are not only higher in the championship than they were this time last year, but have also collected more points in seven grands prix than the entirety of 2024.

Last year, the Grove-based outfit placed ninth in the standings with 17 points, in a season blighted by frequent crashes and failures, which led to a shortage of parts at one point for the team’s repairs.

However, in 2025 the team’s fortunes have completely transformed, enjoying frequent Q3 appearances and the ability to out-pace Ferrari over one lap, as demonstrated during qualifying on Saturday at the Emilia-Romagna GP.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking

Related