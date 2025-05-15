Legendary rock band aiming to take Indy 500 higher with huge move

One-time IndyCar winner Felix Rosenqvist will have an unexpected paint job on his car for this year's Indy 500.

The cult rock band Creed will be all over the Swede's Meyer Shank Racing Honda on the Memorial Day weekend, having been greeted With Arms Wide Open by the band.

The collaboration comes through the team's Sirius XM partnership, with the black and papaya livery set to feature the band's logo prominently, with other sponsors scattered throughout.

A Meyer Shank or Sirius XM exec might call that My Sacrifice, if they were getting into the theme. We can't prove that they didn't.

Creed set for rare Indy 500 debut

In a press release, the band said: “We are excited to attend our first Indy 500 this Memorial Day weekend. Seeing this incredible car in person will be a highlight for us. Can’t wait to be there with all the fans to cheer on Felix and the entire Meyer Shank Racing Team.”

Something something, having to make more Creed song title puns from My Own Prison – or at least one of my own making – but let's use One Last Breath to give some more detail.

Team owner Mike Shank added: “It’s awesome to have Creed join us for the biggest race of the year. SiriusXM has been such a great partner in helping us bring new energy and personality into the sport through music, and to bring a band like Creed to the Indy 500 is something that we’re really looking forward to.”

Seems like we've come Full Circle.

