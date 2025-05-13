NASCAR Today: Cup Series leader demoted as dozens of in-race penalties confirmed

close global

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after a dramatic race at Kansas, but it's bad news for William Byron.

Dozens of NASCAR in-race penalties handed out at Kansas confirmed

NASCAR have confirmed a plethora of in-race penalties from this weekend's Kansas Cup Series race.

Axed NASCAR Cup Series driver set to return for new team this week

A driver who hasn't raced in the NASCAR Cup Series all year will return this coming weekend to compete in the All-Star Race.

Kyle Busch laments being 'penalized for trying' as winless streak continues

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has complained about his luck and being 'penalized' as his winless streak extends.

Defeated NASCAR star admits 'surprise' at Kyle Larson move

NASCAR Cup Series star Christopher Bell has admitted surprise at rival Kyle Larson's actions during Sunday's Kansas race.

