NASCAR Today: Cup Series leader demoted as dozens of in-race penalties confirmed

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after a dramatic race at Kansas, but it's bad news for William Byron.

➡️ READ MORE

Dozens of NASCAR in-race penalties handed out at Kansas confirmed

NASCAR have confirmed a plethora of in-race penalties from this weekend's Kansas Cup Series race.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed NASCAR Cup Series driver set to return for new team this week

A driver who hasn't raced in the NASCAR Cup Series all year will return this coming weekend to compete in the All-Star Race.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Busch laments being 'penalized for trying' as winless streak continues

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has complained about his luck and being 'penalized' as his winless streak extends.

➡️ READ MORE

Defeated NASCAR star admits 'surprise' at Kyle Larson move

NASCAR Cup Series star Christopher Bell has admitted surprise at rival Kyle Larson's actions during Sunday's Kansas race.

➡️ READ MORE

Related