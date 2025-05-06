NASCAR champion Kyle Larson could miss crucial part of Indy 500

Kyle Larson has revealed that he may miss a key part of the Indy500 weekend in order to compete in the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Larson is seeking history later this month, by switching series and racing in the 109th running of the Indy500, his second attempt at winning the iconic race.

The 2021 Cup Series champion raced in the event in 2024, finishing 18th after a fifth-place start, but wants to win the race around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and will have another go at achieving that in 2025.

However, part of the weekend clashes with the NASCAR All-Star race, which Larson has said he wants to participate in, due to the prize money on offer.

If the 31-time Cup Series race winner does opt to take part in the All-Star race on May 18, he will miss the second day of qualifications at the Indy500, as well as practice six.

Larson has now said that he doesn't mind doing that, and would happily take a lower grid slot in order to race in NASCAR's showpiece event.

"I think that I would miss the Fast Six and go to the All-Star Race," Larson told media at the Wurth 400 race. "It’s important to race in it, there’s a lot of money on the line, so sure, it would be great to have an opportunity to get the pole, but I’d rather race for a million dollars, I think, and start sixth."

"But, we’ll see, you never really know how it’s going to go, got to make sure our car is even fast enough to worry about that anyways," Larson said.

Will Kyle Larson win the Indy500?

While Larson did not definitively say that he would miss the Indy500 session, it would be a huge blow to his chances if he did opt to race in the All-Star race.

It would mean that he wouldn't be able to achieve a historic pole position for the race, but he would be able to achieve a similar grid position as he had at last year's event.

Larson is currently sat second in this year's NASCAR Cup standings, having won two races and claimed seven top-five finishes.

William Byron leads the way, but NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin is not too far off the pace at the top of the standings.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck

Related