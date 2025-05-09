IndyCar star claims 'country would FALL' if he made rumored F1 move
IndyCar star claims 'country would FALL' if he made rumored F1 move
IndyCar star Pato O'Ward has spoken about a rumored move to Formula 1, ahead of a test at an F1 race this year.
Cadillac are set to join the sport next year, but have yet to unveil their driver lineup despite a number of rumors and an event in Miami to launch their team logo.
However, one star has revealed he's had no contact with the team, despite rumours that he could be a potential candidate for the Cadillac seat – although he admitted he's been toying with the media over a possible move.
F1 paddock photographer Kym Illman interviewed Pato O’Ward about these rumours, where he put to bed his chances of switching to the series from IndyCar.
“Everyone kept saying Cadillac! You and Checo,” O’Ward said. “And I was like, you know what, I’m going to add some logs to the fire, and I’m going to poke them.
“That was just me having fun with it, there’s been no contact at all. No contact. I do think it would be really cool to have a full on Mexican team, two full time Mexican drivers in a Formula 1 team that would be historic for the country.
“I mean the country would fall. But you never know if it becomes true.”
O’Ward denies Cadillac contact
Whilst O’Ward may not be in contention for a Cadillac drive, Mexican driver Sergio Perez remains one of the favourites to sign for the team after team executive Mario Andretti revealed their interest in the driver earlier in the year.
However, Cadillac may not be the only team interested in signing Perez, with reportedly two further F1 teams interested in acquiring his signature.
Mick Schumacher’s name has also popped up as a potential Cadillac seat candidate, and attended the team’s launch in Miami as he looks towards making an F1 comeback.
The German driver has even been supported by Sebastian Vettel, who backed Schumacher for a Cadillac seat when asked about the decision the team has to make.
F1 HEADLINES: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR star Ross Chastain reveals 'only time' he's peed in his race car
- 41 minutes ago
IndyCar star claims 'country would FALL' if he made rumored F1 move
- 2 uur geleden
Max Verstappen takes Ferrari on-track test drive under FAKE name
- Today 19:00
Flood of threats against F1 star led to 'around the clock' security
- Today 17:00
NASCAR and 23XI Racing lawsuit takes new twist as new suit filed
- Today 15:00
NASCAR 'seriously' considering huge Cup Series rule change
- Today 14:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul