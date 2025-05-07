Cadillac closing in on driver signing after 'decisive' talks

Cadillac may have taken a step closer to deciding on their driver lineup for their Formula 1 debut.

Mick Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael, left his Haas seat at the end of a poor 2022 season before becoming a reserve driver for Mercedes.

Last year however, the 26-year-old announced his shock decision to leave the role, instead focusing on a return to WEC with Alpine.

Despite enjoying his endurance season with the Enstone-based outfit so far, Schumacher has reportedly been involved in 'decisive' talks with new F1 team Cadillac, who are looking to sign their first driver duo ahead of their entry into the sport next year.

Schumacher impresses during Cadillac F1 talks

The American F1 outfit used last weekend's Miami GP as an opportunity to showcase their shiny launch ahead of their first season in the sport, with Schumacher's presence in the paddock causing rumours to swirl over a potential return in 2026.

Schumacher could be seen exploring the Miami paddock with Haas F1 star and close friend Esteban Ocon as the pair paid Schumacher's former team a visit.

On top of his personal interests, reports have now claimed that the German racer met with decision-makers for the US F1 project and that the personal dialogue with F1 champion and American racing legend Mario Andretti was 'particularly decisive.'

According to a report from SPORT1: "Andretti was impressed by the meeting with Schumacher. He was particularly impressed by the fact that the German sought the dialogue himself - without a consultant or manager."

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon revealed earlier this year that he had held initial conversations with a number of drivers, including Sergio Perez who has emerged as a fan-favourite for one of the two seats available.

Schumacher faces a lot of competition for the full-time F1 lifeline, as does Perez, with an official contract announcement pending.

