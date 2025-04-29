Kelly Piquet posts snaps of Verstappen baby bump

Kelly Piquet has taken to Instagram to show off pictures of her baby bump, as she prepares for the arrival of her first child with four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently confirmed that the baby was due in 'early May', after the couple announced the pregnancy late last year.

Piquet enjoyed a baby shower on a yacht in Monaco earlier this month, in the company of close friends and family, with footage shared on social media leading many to believe the baby's gender had been revealed.

And the Brazilian model has taken to Instagram over the weekend to share photos of her - and puppy Nino - enjoying some last-minute relaxation before the fun and games begin, writing: "Lazy Sunday with my bestie."

Verstappen looks forward to exciting new chapter

Verstappen has made no secret of his excitement as he prepares to become a father for the first time, jokingly admitting that he might have trouble coping with sleepless nights.

It remains to be seen if he will miss any races after baby Verstappen is born, but he can ill-afford to take too much time off if he wishes to keep his dream of becoming a five-time champion alive.

Heading into this weekend's Miami GP, the Dutchman sits third in the drivers' standings behind early pace-setter Oscar Piastri and last year's runner-up, Lando Norris.

Having celebrated victory just once in five outings this season, speculation is mounting that he has become disillusioned at Red Bull and is seeking a new challenge.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have been tipped as likely destinations should he decide to move on, but the 27-year-old has so far refused to add any fuel to the fire regarding his future plans.

His focus for now is on improving results on the track with Red Bull, and he will hope this week's return to a track on which he has won twice will spark a much-needed change in fortunes.

