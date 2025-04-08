Max Verstappen shares Red Bull goodbye with Japanese Grand Prix tribute
Max Verstappen has paid tribute to Honda following their final Japanese Grand Prix at Red Bull.
The Dutchman achieved his first victory of the season, where he produced a dominant win from the pole position ahead of McLaren rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Sunday's grand prix marked the final time that Red Bull will be powered by Honda in the Japanese manufacturer's home county, with the partnership set to expire at the end of this season.
Verstappen paid tribute to the motorsport giant by writing their famous company slogan on his helmet post-race.
It read: "Thank you for everything. The Power of Dreams."
Big changes coming to F1 in 2026
From 2026 Red Bull will switch to an in-house engine division, Red Bull Powertrains, with Ford entering as a technical partner.
The change coincides with the introduction of new engine regulations from next season, which will see the sport place more emphasis on electrical power.
Red Bull will hope to enter that new chapter having regained their constructors' crown, but they have serious work to do in order to wrestle it back from McLaren, who are already 50 points better off after just three races.
It's already been a tumultuous campaign for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, who ditched Liam Lawson after just a couple of outings, with Yuki Tsunoda taking his spot.
The Japanese star had a debut to forget in front of his home fans last weekend, failing to make it out of Q2 on Saturday before finishing outside of the points on race day.
レースウィナー 🏆#F1 || #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/muGKj3dOQq— Oracle Red Bull Racing | オラクル・レッドブルレーシング (@redbullracing) April 7, 2025
