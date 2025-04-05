Ongoing fires delay Japanese Grand Prix qualifying session

Continued fires at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix saw Saturday's qualifying session delayed by a red flag.

The issue has plagued the weekend thus far, with five different delays coming for grass fires around the track through FP2, FP3 and qualifying thanks in various parts to high winds, dry conditions and sparks flying off cars' skid blocks. \

After the morning's practice session took place ahead of Saturday's qualifying, two red flags had already been waved as a result of the grass catching fire and spreading rapidly in FP3.

How many red flags have been caused by Suzuka fires this weekend?

After the problem persisted throughout Saturday's session, the FIA issued a statement declaring: "Ahead of qualifying, all available time and resources will be focused on further dampening the grass before the session."

Unfortunately, the issue persisted into qualifying, causing a seven-minute delay to the proceedings.

Q2 got back underway smoothly, although concerns remain over what the approach will be should the fires continue to break out during Sunday's grand prix.

So far this weekend, two red flags were waved on Friday during FP2 as a result of the issue and then another two fires red-flagged the session in FP3. In total following the incident in qualifying, five red flags this weekend have been caused by the fires before the main event has even got going.

