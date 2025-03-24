Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari make DISASTROUS start as FIA reveal major punishment
McLaren continue to lead the way in both the drivers' and constructors' championships after Oscar Piastri led home a papaya one-two at the Chinese Grand Prix, but it's been a disastrous start to the season for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari.
After a poor outing at the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton and his team roared back in Shangai, taking pole position for the sprint race and converting it into a win on Saturday, adding eight crucial points to the board.
However, for grand prix qualifying, Hamilton and teammate Leclerc were not competing at the front of the order, a trend that continued into the race where they finished P5 and P6 on track.
A bad weekend turned disastrous post-race, however, with the FIA announcing that both Hamilton and Leclerc had been disqualified from the race, along with Alpine star Pierre Gasly.
This massively shook up the finishing order in Shanghai, and consequently, both world championships.
With that said, let's take a look at the standings in full after round two of the 2025 F1 campaign.
F1 2025 drivers' standings after Chinese Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|44
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|36
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|35
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|34
|5
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|22
|6
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|16
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|10
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|10
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|9
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|8
|11
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|6
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|4
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|3
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|0
|18
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
F1 2025 constructors' standings after Chinese Grand Prix
|Pos
|Team
|Pts
|1
|McLaren
|78
|2
|Mercedes
|57
|3
|Red Bull
|36
|4
|Williams
|17
|5
|Ferrari
|17
|6
|Haas
|14
|7
|Aston Martin
|10
|8
|Sauber
|6
|9
|Racing Bulls
|3
|10
|Alpine
|0
