Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari make DISASTROUS start as FIA reveal major punishment

McLaren continue to lead the way in both the drivers' and constructors' championships after Oscar Piastri led home a papaya one-two at the Chinese Grand Prix, but it's been a disastrous start to the season for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari.

After a poor outing at the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton and his team roared back in Shangai, taking pole position for the sprint race and converting it into a win on Saturday, adding eight crucial points to the board.

However, for grand prix qualifying, Hamilton and teammate Leclerc were not competing at the front of the order, a trend that continued into the race where they finished P5 and P6 on track.

A bad weekend turned disastrous post-race, however, with the FIA announcing that both Hamilton and Leclerc had been disqualified from the race, along with Alpine star Pierre Gasly.

This massively shook up the finishing order in Shanghai, and consequently, both world championships.

With that said, let's take a look at the standings in full after round two of the 2025 F1 campaign.

F1 2025 drivers' standings after Chinese Grand Prix

F1 2025 constructors' standings after Chinese Grand Prix

Pos Team Pts 1 McLaren 78 2 Mercedes 57 3 Red Bull 36 4 Williams 17 5 Ferrari 17 6 Haas 14 7 Aston Martin 10 8 Sauber 6 9 Racing Bulls 3 10 Alpine 0

