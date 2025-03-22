close global

F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri will start this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix on pole position.

The pole is the Australian's first of his Formula 1 career for a feature race, having started from second place six previous times and from pole in multiple sprint races.

Piastri will be joined on the front row by George Russell, who snatched second place at the very end of the session to prevent a McLaren front-row shutout with a brilliant lap in his Mercedes.

Saturday's sprint race polesitter (and winner) Lewis Hamilton will start fifth, one place ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and one place behind his great rival Max Verstappen.

At the other end of the grid, Liam Lawson will be starting dead last after his second consecutive disappointing qualifying session, raising early questions over his position alongside Verstappen. Meanwhile, fellow Q1 victim Ollie Bearman will start 17th after an investigation into a possible impeding incident was dismissed.

F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid

Position Driver Team
1 Oscar Piastri McLaren
2 George Russell Mercedes
3 Lando Norris McLaren
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
7 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls
8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
9 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls
10 Alex Albon Williams
11 Esteban Ocon Haas
12 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber
13 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
15 Carlos Sainz Williams
16 Pierre Gasly Alpine
17 Ollie Bearman Haas
18 Jack Doohan Alpine
19 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber
20 Liam Lawson Red Bull

F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix start times

The 56-lap race starts on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 pm local time (CST), or 3 am (ET). Here's the full Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Location Start Time
Local Time (CST) 3 PM
New York, United States (ET) 3 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 2 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 1 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 12 AM
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 7 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 6 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 5:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 3 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 2 AM
Berlin, Germany (CET) 8 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 4 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 9 AM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 9 AM
Beijing, China (CST) 3 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 12:30 AM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 4 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 3 PM

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix live on TV

Action from the Chinese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States. However, different sessions are set to be shown in different places.

Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix will be shown live on ESPN.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

READ MORE: F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

