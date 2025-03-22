F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri will start this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix on pole position.
The pole is the Australian's first of his Formula 1 career for a feature race, having started from second place six previous times and from pole in multiple sprint races.
Piastri will be joined on the front row by George Russell, who snatched second place at the very end of the session to prevent a McLaren front-row shutout with a brilliant lap in his Mercedes.
Saturday's sprint race polesitter (and winner) Lewis Hamilton will start fifth, one place ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and one place behind his great rival Max Verstappen.
At the other end of the grid, Liam Lawson will be starting dead last after his second consecutive disappointing qualifying session, raising early questions over his position alongside Verstappen. Meanwhile, fellow Q1 victim Ollie Bearman will start 17th after an investigation into a possible impeding incident was dismissed.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|17
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|18
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|20
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
The 56-lap race starts on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 pm local time (CST), or 3 am (ET). Here's the full Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (CST)
|3 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|3 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|2 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|1 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|12 AM
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|7 AM
|Sydney, Australia (AEDT)
|6 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACDT)
|5:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|3 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|2 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|8 AM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|4 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|9 AM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|9 AM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|3 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|12:30 AM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|4 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|3 PM
Action from the Chinese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States. However, different sessions are set to be shown in different places.
Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix will be shown live on ESPN.
With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
READ MORE: F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
