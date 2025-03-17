Toto Wolff makes statement on Max Verstappen move to Mercedes

close global

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has issued an update on his team's pursuit of Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

The four-time world champion finished second in the 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, overcoming a difficult start to the weekend.

However, talk of Verstappen's future won't go away, with the Dutch star having first been linked with a move to Mercedes in 2024.

Now, Wolff has offered the latest on his pursuit of F1's dominant force.

Max Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Mercedes have started 2025 with George Russell partnering Kimi Antonelli, but both drivers see their current deals expire at the end of the season.

Despite this, Wolff has insisted that his focus is very much on his current lineup and not Verstappen.

"We need to concentrate on our driver line-up," Wolff told the media ahead of the Australian GP.

"I don't flirt outside if I'm in a good relationship, and that is true for this year, too. So at the moment, that is not on any radar.

"I don't plan to shift my concentration away from these guys and make sure that George has some visibility very soon or has a contract very soon."

x