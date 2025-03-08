Max Verstappen's dad in AWKWARD Christian Horner exchange

Red Bull F1 chief has been caught in an awkward exchange with Max Verstappen's father, Jos, in the newest season of Drive to Survive.

Verstappen Sr is a former F1 driver himself, having raced for the likes of Benetton, Tyrrell, Stewart, and Minardi, among others, during his career.

His son Max has gone on to surpass anything he achieved in the sport, however, with Jos never winning a grand prix, whilst Max has gone on to win four world championships so far.

You wouldn't bet against him adding to that tally this season, never mind in the future.

Christian Horner was the subject of the opening episode of Drive to Survive

Verstappen Horner feud unveiled

Drive to Survive's seventh season took fans behind the scenes of when the Christian Horner scandal broke early last year and the subsequent leak of the alleged WhatsApp messages.

The episode also covered Verstappen Sr's public falling out with Horner, where he called for the team principal to step down after the allegations.

Despite controversy in Bahrain, Max Verstappen achieved a commanding victory with Horner and his father, Jos, looking on in the crowd as he stood on the top step of the podium.

As Verstappen celebrated his victory on the podium in Bahrain, Horner leant over to congratulate Jos, extending his arm for a handshake.

“Jos, well done,” Horner said, shaking Verstappen Sr’s hand.

“Okay man,” was all Verstappen Sr replied, taking his hand but not smiling.

Later footage from Drive to Survive showed Verstappen in further heated exchanges with Horner in the Red Bull motorhome, although the nature of the conversation was not revealed as neither’s voice was picked up.

