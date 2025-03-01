OFFICIAL: F1 team suffer BLOW as championship-winning driver announces exit

A Formula 1 team has been dealt a blow with the loss of a championship-winning driver after they confirmed their exit in an official statement.

Up-and-coming British star Abbi Pulling won the F1 Academy in 2024 with a dominant campaign in the championship, winning nine races out of 14 and also claiming 10 pole positions.

Following her championship victory, which she sealed during qualifying in Abu Dhabi, the 21-year-old has received a fully funded seat with Rodin Motorsport for the 2025 GB3 season.

Pulling’s role within the Alpine Academy programme has been integral to her development as a racing driver, beginning in March 2022 and continuing into her title-winning 2024 F1 Academy campaign, where she represented the French outfit.

Official driver exit statement revealed

As Pulling enters the next phase of her career in GB3, the British driver has announced that she will part ways with Alpine for 2025, with the decision confirmed via a statement posted on her social media.

“After our championship-winning season in F1 Academy and after lengthy discussions I have decided not to renew with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team,” she wrote on Instagram.

“A huge thank you to everyone at the team, from those at the factory to the incredible partners and sponsors, for all their support along the way.

“I’ve met some amazing people and made memories that will stay with me forever. Merci, Alpine.

“Now, for my next chapter with Rodin Motorsport. We’ve already had some incredible success together in British F4 and F1 Academy, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve next as I take on GB3 with the team.”

Dutch racing driver Nina Gademan will represent Alpine on the F1 Academy grid in 2025, where she will compete with PREMA Racing.

