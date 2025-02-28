IndyCar driver issues OFFICIAL statement on future after SHOCK termination

A 2024 IndyCar star has issued an official statement surrounding his future in the sport, after it was revealed that he will not be taking to the track at this weekend's season opener.

The 2025 IndyCar season kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on Sunday, a race that was won by Pato O'Ward in 2024.

The 2024 event also saw Linus Lundqvist finish 21st in his first race with the Chip Ganassi Racing team, who would go on to win the 2024 championship with Spaniard Alex Palou.

In his first full-time season in the sport, Lundqvist managed to claim two podiums and a pole position with the team, with the 25-year-old now needing to look elsewhere to continue his racing career.

Alex Palou won the 2024 championship with Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi Racing exit confirmed

Lundqvist has confirmed that his contract with Chip Ganassi Racing has been terminated, despite originally entering into a multi-year agreement.

The Swedish racing star will not be lining up on the start line for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, as a change to the IndyCar rules has effectively limited teams to three full-time entries that pay dividends for the leaders’ circle.

As a result, Chip Ganassi Racing have decided to keep Scott Dixon, Palou, and Kyffin Simpson onboard, ditching Lundqvist.

Now, the 25-year-old has opened up on his dumping from the Chip Ganassi roster, revealing his role in the upcoming season.

"I have had several people ask me if I was going to be in attendance at St. Petersburg this weekend for the first IndyCar race of the season. Yes, I will be there, although I wish under different circumstances, as I will not be in a race car," he revealed in a statement on social media.

"It was just one year ago that I began my journey with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and The American Legion under a multi-year agreement; a journey that was supposed to be the first of many successful years together.

"I couldn't have been more excited to have been given the opportunity to drive for such a legendary team alongside of Scott and Alex!

"I was very proud of our first season together, highlighted by a Pole Award at Road America, podium finishes at Barber and St. Louis, and a Rookie of the Year Award at year's end. I certainly enjoyed working with Chip, Mike Hull, and the very talented CGR team members - a dream come true!

"Very unfortunately, however, I was officially notified by the team just this past January that my contract with CGR was being terminated," Lundqvist continued. "While hugely disappointed, I do wish CGR and its members well going forward.

"I am hopeful that, through the provisions in my CGR agreement, we will be able to reach a resolution that would place me back in a competitive seat. In the meantime, I will continue to pursue other racing options, preferably in IndyCar, where I hope to continue my career and build on my open-wheel successes to date.

"Many thanks for the countless best wishes and words of support that I have received, especially from The American Legion family. I am grateful for these and will look forward to getting back on the track soon."

