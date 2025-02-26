Axed Red Bull F1 star drops return BOMBSHELL as Christian Horner talks revealed

A former Red Bull driver has revealed he was offered the chance to rejoin the team's driver pool in a bombshell statement.

Red Bull are no strangers to getting rid of drivers, with Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo just two names to have experienced the chop in recent years after their terrible performances last season.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner issues 2026 statement as shock Red Bull retirement announced

READ MORE: F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement SHINES as champions make STRUGGLING start

Prior to Ricciardo and Perez's axe, the likes of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon have experienced the cut-throat nature of Red Bull's F1 outfit, and it has been an issue that has been going on for years.

Now, however, one star who left the team a long time ago has revealed he was offered the chance to return.

READ MORE: F1 testing delayed as BIZARRE issue brings out red flag

Isack Hadjar will debut for Racing Bulls next month

Liam Lawson has been promoted quickly to be Max Verstappen's team-mate

Who was offered an F1 return by Red Bull?

The team have shown a willingness in the past to bring axed drivers back after some time away, and it turns out it could have happened with Sebastien Buemi, too.

Buemi, who left the then-Toro Rosso team back in 2011 but remained a Red Bull reserve driver for a decade after told e-formel.de that he was offered the chance to return to the team in 2018.

"We had a conversation with Christian Horner and Dr. Marko in 2018," Buemi explained.

"But that didn't make sense for me because I had good contracts in Formula E and with Toyota. I would have had the chance to drive for Toro Rosso again.

"But for me, it was better to continue on my path than to return to Formula 1."

He went on to praise the team for their work with him over the years, although he admitted that his axing was hard to take.

"I think Red Bull and Dr Marko have done a lot for me. I am very grateful for that. Of course, I did not really understand the decision at the time - I would have loved to drive the Red Bull car. But it was not my decision and I had to deal with it.

"That was very difficult at the time. You have done everything your whole life to drive in Formula 1. These decisions are not easy to understand, but I stayed with Red Bull as a reserve driver at the time. You just have to accept that and immediately think about your future again."

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver SWITCH ahead of testing as release confirmed

Related