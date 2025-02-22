Is this the year that Ferrari returns to the top?

Ferrari is one of the most iconic teams in the F1. However, in recent years, they have been unable to reach their usual success. Many fans think that 2025 will be different.

And while there's no way to predict the outcome of a season, especially as the F1 is full of different factors, there have been a number of changes for the 2025 season that are making fans and experts believe that this could be the year they return to their glory. So, let's explore whether this is the year that Ferrari returns to the top.

Their recent struggles

Ferrari has always been a consistent team in the F1. The 2022 and 2023 seasons saw an incredible performance with an impressive pace in qualifying and early-stage race performances. However many experts pointed out a number of errors made by the team such as mistakes in strategy, questionable pit stops and reliability issues which resulted in them losing valuable points.

However, the 2024 season saw a level of achievement that left fans hopeful. This included two wins; Carlos Sainz – 1st in Australia; Charles Leclerc – 1st in Monaco, at the beginning of the season which helped to set precedence for the rest of the year.

So what makes fans and experts think that 2025 could be the year Ferrari returns to the top?

Their biggest competitors

One of the biggest challenges for Ferrari remains and that is Red Bull and McLaren. These teams are expected to dominate in the 2025 season. Both teams include incredible drivers with both Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris considered to be among the top drivers in F1.

Both Verstappen and Norris have taken victories in previous years. However many fans are now eager to see these drivers take on the dynamic duo that is Hamilton and Leclerc. Ferrari’s engineers also remain cautiously optimistic as they are confident they can challenge the team in specific race conditions.

While Red Bull's struggles in the constructor's championship are expected to continue, many of the top sports betting apps have McLaren as the favorite for the championship, with Ferrari a close second. Although the odds are just odds, they still reflect the strong expectations for Ferrari to have another successful season as a team.

The arrival of new team members

There have been a few additions to the team that are making fans feel hopeful. Many fans are worried about the departure of Carlos Sainz from Ferrari; he has now moved to Williams for the 2025 season. However, his replacement has brought a lot of hope. One of the most exciting additions to the team is seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

This was an exciting announcement that shook the whole of F1. Hamilton is expected to bring a wealth of experience as well as a proven track record of success. Working alongside the extremely talented Leclerc, many fans are expecting an impressive performance from Ferrari.

The technical team has also had some new arrivals. This includes Loïc Serra who was formerly of Mercedes. He has been appointed as Ferrari's Technical Director for Chassis. This was effective October 1, 2024. Serra has incredible experience and is expected to help drive advancements in the team's chassis development.

Jérôme d'Ambrosio is also joining from Mercedes and has taken on the role of Deputy Team Principal. Both of these appointments are expected to have an impact on the team's performance and competitiveness.

Technical and strategic changes

Their disappointing performance in 2023 has led to the team upgrading several key areas already in 2024. This includes aerodynamics, power unit reliability and the overall chassis design. Their previous struggles have helped to highlight issues such as poor tire management and inconsistent race pace and address them properly.

Ferrari has also had to work towards optimizing their car for the new set of regulations for the 2025 season. These new regulations have been put in place to create balance and competition. However, these regulations have also posed new challenges for the team. Some of these regulations include the introduction of mandatory pitstops at the Monaco Grand Prix and the removal of the fastest lap point. Ferrari is going to have to alter their strategies to get the highest points while still meeting these regulations.

Fans have many reasons to remain optimistic for the 2025 season. And while one of Ferrari's biggest challenges is Red Bull and McLaren, they need to keep their focus, especially when it comes to the new regulations for the 2025 season.

Regardless of the outcome, 2025 is set to be an exciting season.

