$180 million F1 BOMBSHELL drops ahead of pre-season testing

A huge $180 million bombshell regarding the future of Formula 1 in the United States has dropped on the eve of 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The upcoming campaign looks set to be one of the most exciting seasons ever, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc, among others, likely eyeing a drivers' championship challenge.

That is before you even touch on the constructors' championship, with the potential for it to be a four-way fight between McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes this season.

Of course, viewers in the United States can watch all of the action unfold live on ESPN this campaign. However, that may be changing heading for 2026.

Max Verstappen heads into 2025 as a four-time champion

McLaren won the constructors' championship in 2024

F1 broadcast rights bombshell emerges

ESPN has held the rights to broadcast F1 in the United States since 2017, with the most recent deal signed in 2022.

That deal was reportedly worth up to $90 million annually and is set to expire at the end of the season.

And, recent reports have suggested that ESPN will not be in the running, whilst there is interest from streaming giant Netflix.

Now, in the latest update on the situation just days ahead of testing in Bahrain, Sports Business Journal claim that Liberty Media is set to demand a fee in the region of $160-180 million for the next deal.

Netflix are reportedly interested in broadcasting F1 in the US

According to their report, Liberty Media views the new deal as one of the biggest economic levers the series has at its disposal to drive more revenue ahead of a new concorde agreement in 2026.

Whilst Netflix and Apple have reportedly shown interest, Fox Sports — who are a NASCAR broadcast partner and are set to show IndyCar for the first time this season — are not interested in broadcasting F1 in the United States, SBJ reveals.

GPFans has contacted F1 for comment.

