F1 Weather: Latest forecast from Bahrain ahead of pre-season testing

The 2025 Formula 1 season officially kicks off this week with pre-season testing set to be held in Bahrain.

Teams and their drivers will have three days to prepare their cars ahead of the first official race weekend of the season two weeks later, set to be held in Melbourne, Australia.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton hints at Ferrari 'MAGIC' ahead of F1 testing

Testing often offers an indication of where teams are at heading into the new campaign, and this year, there are more questions than ever to be answered.

Are Ferrari quick enough for Lewis Hamilton to challenge for an eighth title? Can Red Bull recover as Max Verstappen looks to win five titles in a row? Can McLaren take another step forward and dominate their rivals? It all remains to be seen.

With that said, let's take a look at how the weather looks for this week's testing, with track time extremely limited.

Can anyone beat Max Verstappen in 2025?

Testing in Bahrain will take place over three days

F1 2025 testing weather forecast

Wednesday, February 26: Day One

The first day of testing in Sakhir is forecast to be dry with five percent chance of rain, and highs of 15 degrees Celsius midway through testing at 3 pm (local time).

Strong wind gusts are expected at the beginning of the day reaching up to 30mph and speeds of 18mph at noon.

Whilst it will be a sunny morning in Bahrain, clouds will cover the track in the afternoon at 3 pm.

Thursday, February 27: Day Two

F1's second outing in Bahrain will be shrouded in cloud all day until the sky clears up again in the early evening.

The chance of rain remains low, with 10% precipitation forecast in the afternoon with temperatures of 16 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday wind gusts will drop to 28mph and speeds will reduce to 17mph.

Friday, February 28: Day Three

F1's final day of testing looks to be the brightest, with sunshine forecast all day until sunset at 5:39 pm (local time).

The wind is expected to pick up again, however, with strong gusts set to reach 31mph at midday with speeds of 19mph.

Friday will also be the hottest day of testing, with the temperature expected to linger at 18 degrees Celsius all afternoon.

The final day of testing will also escape wet weather, as the chance of rain remains at 5 percent throughout the day.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict emerges

Related