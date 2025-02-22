F1 star admits team exit POSSIBLE after Red Bull snub
F1 star admits team exit POSSIBLE after Red Bull snub
A current Formula 1 driver has admitted that his future remains somewhat unclear, after being brutally snubbed by Red Bull this winter.
Red Bull lost their constructors' title in 2025, largely thanks to Sergio Perez's massive drop-off in performance, as Max Verstappen still claimed victory in the drivers' championship with two races to spare.
F1 HEADLINES: Star driver's exit revealed as Hamilton ABSENT from Ferrari first
READ MORE: Christian Horner receives BRUTAL crowd treatment at F1 car launch
The Mexican racer concluded the season with two back-to-back DNFs, cementing his fate and being axed from the sport at the end of 2024.
His departure hardly came as a shock, and the debate over who his replacement should be had been ongoing for the latter half of last year's campaign.
Among the potential drivers up for promotion to fill Perez's full-time seat was fan-favourite Daniel Ricciardo, but he was ultimately replaced midway through the year at the junior team by Liam Lawson.
READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict emerges
Tsunoda delivers honest verdict over Red Bull future
Despite only having six races left in the season to prove himself with VCARB, Kiwi star Lawson found himself immediately up for consideration alongside his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
The 24-year-old has raced with the junior F1 team since 2021 and beaten the vast array of team-mates the Red Bull outfit have thrown his way ever since. Despite proving himself against Lawson however, Horner and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko opted to partner Verstappen with Lawson for 2025, leaving Tsunoda stuck with VCARB once again.
Speaking ahead of his fifth season with the team, Tsunoda reflected on what the future holds for him in the sport and within the Red Bull family, especially now that the F1 teams will be without the backing of Honda, who will support Aston Martin from 2026.
"It depends upon my performance, [like] every season. Obviously, I would like to stay at the Red Bull family.
"If I'm at Red Bull Racing, that's amazing. If not, still I would still love to be part of this team [Racing Bulls]. I've been in this team [for] five years already. I'm probably [the] most [longest-serving] driver in this team.
"I already feel like I'm connected to every person, which is for me very important as a driver to develop myself and focus on what I want to do.
"I feel a lot of support from them, which means a lot to me. Whatever happens there's going to be interesting options, but obviously my main target is to be in this team, the Red Bull family."
READ MORE: Horner delivers F1 farewell as Red Bull EXIT confirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ford dominate in Atlanta as Blaney takes Ambetter Health 400 pole
- 7 minutes ago
F1 rules set for BIG new change for 2025 season
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR star breaks silence over Sabrina Carpenter dating rumours
- 2 uur geleden
Stroll CALLS OUT F1 legend over exit rumors
- 3 uur geleden
Jordan's 23XI announce MASSIVE partnership and new naming rights
- Today 16:00
F1 star admits team exit POSSIBLE after Red Bull snub
- Today 15:00