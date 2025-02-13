Axed F1 star's racing RETURN announced

An axed Formula 1 star's racing return has been announced, following the unveiling of a star-studded driver lineup.

Whilst it is not long until F1 resumes racing in Australia on March 16, another racing series has caught the attention of motorsport fans.

Just one week before the first F1 race weekend of 2025, many stars of the track, both past and present, will be heading to Sydney to take part in an exciting motorsport event.

The 2025 Race of Champions will take place in Sydney on March 7 and March 8 at the Accor Stadium and will see drivers from a variety of disciplines such as F1, WEC and NASCAR race against each other in the ultimate test of raw talent.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel has already been announced in the lineup for the 33rd edition of the event, along with Red Bull star David Coulthard, and now, an F1 star who was dropped in 2024 has joined them.

David Coulthard and Sebastian Vettel will both be competing in the 2025 Race of Champions

Valtteri Bottas has returned to his former F1 team Mercedes for 2025

Bottas revealed as latest ROC signing

Another driver who will be competing in the star-studded event is Valtteri Bottas, who, having been dropped by Sauber in 2024, is now without of a full-time F1 seat.

Instead, Bottas has been welcomed back to his former Mercedes family with open arms as their reserve and test driver for 2025.

The 35-year-old will get to show off his racing prowess in Sydney ahead of the F1 season, as he represents Finland alongside former F1 star and fellow countryman Heikki Kovalainen.

In an announcement via social media, the Race of Champions account revealed that Bottas would be joining the lineup, with a callback to his iconic Mercedes team orders radio message as the caption: "Hi race fans, it's Valtteri."

