IndyCar star set to feature in $8 MILLION Super Bowl advert

IndyCar star Pato O’Ward is set to feature in an advert during the Super Bowl, which is estimated to have cost over $8 million.

The 25-year-old will feature in a 40-second commercial with FOX, and will appear during the game's break between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

O’Ward will star in the ad that serves as a promotion for the upcoming IndyCar season, beginning on March 2 around the streets of St. Petersburg.

The Arrow McLaren driver will race alongside Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard for the 2025 season, after finishing fifth overall last year.

Pato O'Ward will drive for Arrow McLaren in 2025

Pato O'Ward missed out on an Indy 500 win in 2024

O’Ward to star in IndyCar season promo during Super Bowl

Reportedly, the ad cost over $8 million dollars to make, with IndyCar dropping the official ad on social media before its live debut during the Super Bowl.

Dubbing O’Ward as the ‘next face of IndyCar’, the commercial offers a light-hearted introduction to the Mexican driver, in a series of boy band-esq photoshoots and even a mock-cameo from the driver as a baby, winking at the camera.

The new ad, whilst going through O’Ward’s accolades, also teased him for his lost Indy 500 win last year.

O’Ward was overtaken by Josef Newgarden at the end of the 2024 race, denying him his first Indy 500 win, and leading to heartbreak for the Mexican driver.

Newgarden took to social media to have his say on the new ad, tagging O’Ward and IndyCar in their commercial for the Super Bowl.

“This guy is a one man boy band,” he responded to the ad on X, quoting part of the voiceover.

