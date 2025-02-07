F1 2025 car launches: The key dates you NEED to know ahead of the new season

With the 2025 Formula 1 season now just around the corner, this month, we have the launch of all ten cars on the grid to look forward to.

There is so much to look out for, too. Will McLaren be able to keep up their strong form and provide Lando Norris with the car to challenge Max Verstappen? Can Verstappen make it five championships in a row? Will anyone else be in contention for the title this time around?

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to be one of those drivers as he chases a first world championship since 2020 in what will be his first season at Ferrari after his stunning winter move from Mercedes. The Silver Arrows meanwhile will push ahead with Hamilton's compatriot George Russell and young sensation Kimi Antonelli behind the wheel.

Of course, there are also the rest of the teams to consider, too, with the chance that one team make a shock leap forward over the winter.

With that said, here GPFans will give you the rundown on all the official release dates of the teams' new cars along with that of the official F1 launch set to be held in London, United Kingdom.

The 2025 world championship looks wide open

When is the official O2 F1 launch?

The official launch of the F1 2025 season will take place in London on February 18th at the O2 Arena.

F1 2025 car launch dates

The event will be a two-hour show starting at 8pm UK time. The occasion will mark 75 years of the Formula 1 world championship.

Despite the official F1 launch taking place at the 02 arena, several teams have confirmed they are to hold their own launches, too. You will find all of the key dates below.

Team Date McLaren To be confirmed Ferrari February 19th Red Bull To be confirmed Mercedes February 24th Aston Martin To be confirmed Alpine To be confirmed Haas To be confirmed Racing Bulls To be confirmed Williams February 14th Sauber To be confirmed

