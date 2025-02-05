F1 chief reveals Verstappen FALLOUT as shock Trump admission made

Formula 1 team chief Toto Wolff has touched on the fallout of the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, namedropping Max Verstappen and Donald Trump in the same sentence.

Many fans feel that Hamilton was unfairly 'robbed' of an eighth world championship in the race, with a late call by the race director that day heavily tipping the scales in Verstappen's favor with the world title on the line.

Verstappen has since gone on to win three more world championships, wrapping up his fourth crown in Las Vegas last year.

However, in a recent interview, Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has touched on the fallout from that controversy in 2021, and how it affected his relationship with the Dutch driver.

Toto Wolff was furious in Abu Dhabi in 2021

Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion

Wolff reveals Abu Dhabi 2021 fallout with Verstappen

Hamilton and Verstappen’s on-track battles in 2021 often translated into tension outside of racing, with Wolff revealing his relationship with the Dutchman suffered during this period.

The team boss also stated that the drama of Abu Dhabi 2021 equated to some of the most controversial topics of the year, such as Brexit and Donald Trump.

“Max and I always had a correct relationship," Wolff explained on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

"It suffered in 2021 because it got a bit dirty on both sides.

“But what a year and it's part of the great success we have today. It was really dramatic.

"I remember on the Christmas table the topic nobody wanted to touch was Trump, Brexit, and Abu Dhabi '21.”

