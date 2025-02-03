Horner, Verstappen & co 'FURIOUS' as last-minute F1 rule change hits Red Bull

Red Bull Racing are said to be furious after a last-minute Formula 1 rule change has affected their preparations ahead of the 2025 season.

The British-based outfit are coming off the back of a disappointing season, despite Max Verstappen winning the drivers' championship.

READ MORE: Hamilton handed ‘DIVORCE’ verdict

READ MORE: Ferrari announce late driver SWITCH in official statement

In 2024, for example, the previous dominance that the team had over their rivals fully disappeared, and it was McLaren who went on to claim the constructors' championship.

And now, as the team prepares for 2025 and a bid to get that crown back, Italian publication AutoRacer claim that the team are not happy with a rule change recently introduced by the FIA.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battled in 2024

McLaren's 2024 car won them the constructors' title

READ MORE: Perez enters F1 return talks as Cadillac decision made

What has changed in the FIA's rules for 2025?

In 2024, Red Bull's rivals McLaren had on their side last year was a 'flexi' front wing, which (legally) allowed their car to possess a better balance between grip at low speeds and stability at high speeds.

Red Bull put a lot of effort into developing their own version of the flexi front wing this off-season, only for the FIA to decide late on to significantly tighten their restrictions, leaving them having largely wasted their money and time.

Teams will be able to run their wings under the 2024 rules until the Spanish Grand Prix at the start of June but have been informed that from that point onward they will only be allowed 10mm of flex on the external part of their wings, as opposed to the current 15mm, while the internal flex allowance will go from 3mm to 2mm.

Bizarrely, reports have claimed that it was McLaren themselves who put the pressure on for this rule change to be enforced, having been concerned that Red Bull and Ferrari – who flew after introducing their own flexi-wing mid-season – had nullified their advantage.

READ MORE: Red Bull absence confirmed as Horner delivers 2025 message

Related