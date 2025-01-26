Verstappen admits being 'DONE' with failure after Red Bull mess

Max Verstappen has revealed that he was 'done' with mistakes from his Red Bull team midway through last season.

The four-time world champion added to his collection of titles in 2024 but a host of issues on and off track, with some key departures, contributed to a disrupted season.

Not only was the team rocked by internal instability at the beginning of the year, but their woes soon materialised on-track with the RB20 failing to behave as predicted in their performance simulations.

Red Bull subsequently fell behind their rivals as their performance continued to decline, allowing McLaren and Lando Norris to launch title bid midway through the season.

Max Verstappen was disappointed with Red Bull's pace in 2024

Lando Norris challenged Max Verstappen in 2024

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Whilst Verstappen managed to clinch the drivers’ title after a dominant start to the season, Red Bull’s waning performance allowed McLaren to usurp them for the constructors’ championship.

Red Bull’s issues in 2024 also fuelled rumours that Verstappen could make a shock exit from the team, however the champion has asserted on multiple occasions that he remains happy at the team.

However, speaking to Viaplay during an end of year interview, Verstappen revealed at one point he was done' with Red Bull after a disastrous outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old finished the race in fifth, after delivering a series of petulant team radio messages, with his frustrations culminating in an embarrassing crash with Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen crashed into Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix

“That wasn’t a great race,” Verstappen admitted.

“We had a lot of updates, but they didn’t work well. We basically got everything wrong in the race.

“At that moment, I was done. I try to get the best out of the situation, but you could feel the tension, and that doesn’t help anyone perform well.

“After that race, we had some good conversations, sat down as a team, and said what needed to be said.”

